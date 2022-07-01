Birmingham Bridge Inspection Continues Next Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Birmingham Bridge (Route 2085) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will continue Tuesday, July 5 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the Birmingham Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday, July 15. A single-lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction of the bridge at all times.

Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

