Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,292 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Files Two Ami­cus Briefs Oppos­ing Biden’s Fed­er­al Con­trac­tor Vac­cine Mandates

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed two related Florida-led amicus briefs—one before the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and another before the St. Louis-based Eighth Circuit. The briefs oppose President Biden’s use of executive power to mandate that millions of federal contractors and their employees be forced to accept COVID-19 vaccines. The lower courts correctly enjoined enforcement of these illegal, unconstitutional mandates, and the briefs urge the Fifth and Eighth Circuits to affirm those rulings.  

Attorney General Paxton previously opposed and challenged the unlawful federal contractor vaccine mandates in court, and on multiple occasions disputed mil­i­tary vac­cine man­dates, all to preserve Texans’ freedom to make this important medical decision for ourselves.  

Read the Fifth Circuit brief here and the Eighth Circuit brief here.  

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Files Two Ami­cus Briefs Oppos­ing Biden’s Fed­er­al Con­trac­tor Vac­cine Mandates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.