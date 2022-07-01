Attorney General Ken Paxton filed two related Florida-led amicus briefs—one before the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and another before the St. Louis-based Eighth Circuit. The briefs oppose President Biden’s use of executive power to mandate that millions of federal contractors and their employees be forced to accept COVID-19 vaccines. The lower courts correctly enjoined enforcement of these illegal, unconstitutional mandates, and the briefs urge the Fifth and Eighth Circuits to affirm those rulings.

Attorney General Paxton previously opposed and challenged the unlawful federal contractor vaccine mandates in court, and on multiple occasions disputed mil­i­tary vac­cine man­dates, all to preserve Texans’ freedom to make this important medical decision for ourselves.

Read the Fifth Circuit brief here and the Eighth Circuit brief here.