TDOC Enhances Victim Notification System

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is reminding survivors and victims of crime to enroll in the new, enhanced notification service before TDOC’s current system is deactivated.

The new system, VINE (Victim Information Notification Everyday), is replacing the current system, VOICE (Victim Offender Information Caller Emissary), in an effort to streamline notification services to victims.  The VINE system allows individuals to opt-in to receiving electronic notifications, have more control over the type of notifications received, and choose the method in which they are notified.

VINE is a free service that provides crime victims, their families, and concerned citizens with reliable information about offender location, custody status changes, facility transfers, sentence expiration, release, and parole eligibility for offenders in the custody of TDOC.

Anyone wishing to receive updates via VINE should log on to VINELink.com, select Tennessee from the dropdown menu, and search for the offender by name or TOMIS number.  Once located, register to receive notifications by phone, email, TTY, and text message.  Live operators are also available to provide support 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 888-868-4631.

TDOC’s Victim Services Unit serves all victims of crime and provides not only notification services to keep victims informed but also offers crisis intervention and advocacy, community education and referrals to other state, and community resources.

If you are a victim of crime and have questions about notifications, resources or services available to you, please email victim.notification@tn.gov.

