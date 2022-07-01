Submit Release
REP. PATTERSON OPPOSES SCOTUS RULING ON 'REMAIN IN MEXICO' POLICY

REP. PATTERSON OPPOSES SCOTUS RULING ON 'REMAIN IN MEXICO' POLICY 
by: Rep. Patterson, Jared
07/01/2022

(Frisco, TX) — Thursday, June 30th, the United States Supreme Court decided with a 5-4 vote to uphold the Biden Administration's repeal of the 'Migrant Protection Protocols', more commonly referred to as the 'Remain in Mexico' policy.

The 'Remain in Mexico' program began under the Trump Administration and sought to become a deterrent policy to illegal border crossings by requiring migrants seeking entry to stay in Mexico until their hearing date. Despite lower courts ruling against the Biden Administration's attempt to repeal the policy, the SCOTUS decision changes the immigration landscape for the foreseeable future. In 2021, the southwest border reached more than 1.6 million migrant encounters, the most in U.S. history as reported by Border Patrol. Operation Lone Star reports illegal alien apprehensions in Texas reached a record high in 2021 at more than 1.3 million, and currently in 2022 Texas has recorded well over 600,000 apprehensions.

"I praise the Supreme Court for their recent decisions regarding the protection of the Second Amendment and the landmark reversal of Roe v. Wade. Nevertheless, I am disappointed the court chose to oppose a much needed immigration policy in a time of a historic border crisis." Representative Patterson states, "The southwest border, and specifically Texas, faces an unprecedented number of migrants with limited federal assistance. As a member of the Homeland Security & Public Safety committee, I will continue the work on this pressing issue for the safety of all Texans.."

Jared Patterson represents House District 106, which encompasses the eastern portion of Denton County. During the 86th Legislative Session, Patterson authored and passed initiatives in policy areas such as transportation, education, property taxes, as well as eliminated unnecessary and burdensome government regulations. Patterson serves on the House Committees on Business & Industry, Calendars, and Homeland Security & Public Safety. He also serves on the Texas Cybersecurity Council. His family resides in Frisco.

REP. PATTERSON OPPOSES SCOTUS RULING ON 'REMAIN IN MEXICO' POLICY

