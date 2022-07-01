America's Opioid Crisis Grows Unabated and Seemingly Out of Control
While there are many resources available, treatment can be difficult for some. But, recovery is possible with proper professional help.DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By now, most people are aware of America's ongoing opioid crisis. Every day, more than 130 people in the United States die from an opioid overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
But what many people don't realize is that those who narrowly survive an opioid overdose are at risk of immediately returning to substance use and putting their lives in danger again. In fact, research has shown that nearly 50% of individuals who survive an overdose will go on to experience another one within the next year.
So what can be done to put these individuals on the road to recovery rather than back on the path of addiction?
One promising approach is called Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT). MAT involves the use of FDA-approved medications, such as buprenorphine and naltrexone, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies to provide a "whole-patient" approach to treatment.
MAT has been shown to be effective in reducing the risk of overdose death, and it is now considered the standard of care for treating opioid addiction.
If someone you know is struggling with an opioid addiction, please seek help from a qualified medical professional. And if you witness an overdose, don't hesitate to call 911 – it could save a life.
Despite the lifesaving effects of naloxone, many people who survive an overdose will continue to use opioids, and some will overdose again. According to Motu, this is because "the root cause of addiction is not physical but psychological." He explained that people with addiction often turn to drugs as a way to cope with underlying mental health issues, such as trauma, anxiety, and depression. "Unless these issues are addressed," he said, "people will continue to seek out and misuse opioids."
Motu urged people to seek treatment for their addiction if they are struggling. He stressed that there are many resources available, and treatment can be successful. "Recovery is possible," he said. "But it takes time, effort, and support."
If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please seek help. There are many resources available, and treatment can be successful. Recovery is possible. Please know if you have lost a loved one to addiction, you are not alone. Grief support groups can be a helpful resource.
If you're struggling with addiction, please seek help. There are many resources available, and treatment can be successful. Recovery is possible. Here are some resources that may be able to help:
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline: 1-800-662-4357
National Institute on Drug Abuse: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)
Alcoholics Anonymous: 1-888-425-2666
Narcotics Anonymous: 1-888-689-9011
