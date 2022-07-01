July trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region
Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 11,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during July. Fish on!
|
Location
|
Week to be Stocked
|
Number of Trout
|
Bloomington Creek
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
400
|
Cherry Creek
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
100
|
Cub River (Willow Flat)
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
750
|
Kelly Park Pond
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
250
|
Mill Creek
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
250
|
Montpelier Creek
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
500
|
Montpelier Rearing Pond
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
250
|
Pebble Creek
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
2,000
|
Portneuf River
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
660
|
Portneuf River (Above Lava Hot Springs)
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
1,250
|
Toponce Creek
|
Jun 27-Jul 1
|
1,000
|
Crystal Springs Pond
|
Jul 4-8
|
375
|
East Fork Rock Creek
|
Jul 11-15
|
500
|
Cub River (Willow Flat)
|
Jul 18-22
|
500
|
Montpelier Creek
|
Jul 18-22
|
500
|
Montpelier Rearing Pond
|
Jul 18-22
|
250
|
Portneuf River (Above Lava Hot Springs)
|
Jul 18-22
|
1,250
|
Crystal Springs Pond
|
Jul 25-29
|
375
Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries!
-
Crystal Springs Pond – 750 rainbow trout. This spring fed pond is always clear and cool! Located near Springfield, this family friendly pond has a paved walking path and docks for easy fishing access.
-
Cub River – 1,250 rainbow trout. This beautiful little river is located south of Preston. All fish will be stocked in and around the Willow Flat Campground area.
-
Mill Creek – 250 rainbow trout. Located about 15 miles north of Malad City, this little creek flows in the shadows of Elkhorn Mountain. Fish will be stocked near the USFS Malad Summit Campground, so bring the whole family for an overnight camping adventure!
- Montpelier Rearing Pond – 500 rainbow trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon at an elevation of 6500 feet in the hills east of Montpelier. It has very basic facilities, but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful setting. Anglers can fish the pond or head a half mile north up Crow Creek Road to Montpelier Reservoir.
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner.