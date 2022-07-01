Submit Release
July trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license!  Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 11,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during July.  Fish on!

Location

Week to be Stocked

Number of Trout

Bloomington Creek 

Jun 27-Jul 1

400

Cherry Creek                     

Jun 27-Jul 1

100

Cub River (Willow Flat)

Jun 27-Jul 1

750

Kelly Park Pond                 

Jun 27-Jul 1

250

Mill Creek               

Jun 27-Jul 1

250

Montpelier Creek    

Jun 27-Jul 1

500

Montpelier Rearing Pond             

Jun 27-Jul 1

250

Pebble Creek         

Jun 27-Jul 1

2,000

Portneuf River
(In Lava Hot Springs and at Crane Creek Access)

Jun 27-Jul 1

660

Portneuf River (Above Lava Hot Springs)

Jun 27-Jul 1

1,250

Toponce Creek       

Jun 27-Jul 1

1,000

Crystal Springs Pond                   

Jul 4-8

375

East Fork Rock Creek                  

Jul 11-15

500

Cub River (Willow Flat)

Jul 18-22

500

Montpelier Creek               

Jul 18-22

500

Montpelier Rearing Pond  

Jul 18-22

250

Portneuf River (Above Lava Hot Springs)

Jul 18-22

1,250

Crystal Springs Pond

Jul 25-29

375

 

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries!     

  • Crystal Springs Pond – 750 rainbow trout. This spring fed pond is always clear and cool! Located near Springfield, this family friendly pond has a paved walking path and docks for easy fishing access.
     
  • Cub River – 1,250 rainbow trout. This beautiful little river is located south of Preston. All fish will be stocked in and around the Willow Flat Campground area.
     
  • Mill Creek – 250 rainbow trout. Located about 15 miles north of Malad City, this little creek flows in the shadows of Elkhorn Mountain. Fish will be stocked near the USFS Malad Summit Campground, so bring the whole family for an overnight camping adventure!
     
  • Montpelier Rearing Pond – 500 rainbow trout.  This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon at an elevation of 6500 feet in the hills east of Montpelier.  It has very basic facilities, but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful setting.  Anglers can fish the pond or head a half mile north up Crow Creek Road to Montpelier Reservoir.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner.

