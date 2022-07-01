Press Releases

07/01/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Covered Connecticut Expands to Adults Without Children, New Benefits Added to the No-Cost Health Insurance Program

Program Is and Funded by the State of Connecticut and Administered by the Department of Social Services

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont – joined by Access Health CT, the Connecticut Department of Social Services, and the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy – today announced that additional Connecticut residents are now eligible for the Covered Connecticut program and that new benefits have been added. Initially launched in July 2021, the program has been providing health insurance at no cost to more than 800 parents and caretaker relatives in the state who meet all eligibility requirements.

Beginning today, adults without children who meet income eligibility requirements can now enroll in the program. Additionally, the program now also provides dental coverage and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) benefits.

“Healthcare is a human right that too many Connecticut residents struggle to afford,” Governor Lamont said. “Starting today, nearly 40,000 people will be able to benefit from high-quality, no-cost healthcare provided through our groundbreaking Covered Connecticut program, which leverages all available federal funding and the expertise of our state agencies, health insurance marketplace, and hometown employers to increase access to care. This program – like our recent expansion of Medicaid coverage for pregnant women and new mothers – is yet another way we are keeping Connecticut affordable.”

Along with paying the customer’s portion of the monthly payment (premium) directly to their insurance company (Anthem or ConnectiCare), Covered Connecticut also pays for the cost-sharing amounts (deductibles, co-pays, co-insurance and maximum out-of-pocket costs) that customers would typically have to pay with a health insurance plan.

Covered Connecticut is administered by the Connecticut Department of Social Services.

Connecticut residents can find out if they are eligible for the program by completing an application at AccessHealthCT.com, where they can also find assistance and enroll online. Enrollment is also available in-person or by phone. Customers who meet the eligibility requirements can apply at any time. Enrollment is not limited to the Access Health CT annual open enrollment period for health insurance. Coverage starts on the first of the month following enrollment. For example, if a person enrolls on July 5, their coverage begins on August 1.

“Covered Connecticut provides parents, caretakers and single adults who earn too much to qualify for HUSKY, but not enough to afford health insurance directly through Access Health CT, with the funds to bridge the gap between what they can afford and the premiums and out of pocket costs of our available health insurance plans,” Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford said. “We’re giving people the ability and peace of mind that they don’t have to make the choice between having health insurance or paying for groceries utilities, or other daily living expenses. We don’t want residents to have to choose between seeking needed medical care and putting food on their tables. By offering this assistance, we can decrease the number of uninsured and underinsured in our state, which benefits everyone in the long run.”

“Covered Connecticut will make a tremendous impact to eligible Connecticut residents by providing no-cost healthcare coverage,” Office of Health Strategy Executive Director Victoria Veltri said. “The program’s new requirements include dental coverage and non-emergency medical transportation benefits for patients, which is fundamental to improving quality and access to comprehensive healthcare in our state. The Office of Health Strategy will continue to collaborate with our agency partners, insurance carriers, and community organizations to provide outreach and education to residents about the program in order to ensure our eligible residents can enroll as effortlessly and as soon as possible.”

“We encourage people to visit AccessHealthCT.com to see if they qualify for Covered Connecticut,” James Michel, chief executive officer of Access Health CT, said. “Residents who qualify do not have to wait until the open enrollment period to apply – they can do it today.”

To qualify, Connecticut residents must have a household income up to and including 175% of the federal poverty level and not qualify for HUSKY Health/Medicaid because of income; be eligible for financial help, including advance premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions; and use 100% of the financial help available to them. They must also be enrolled in a silver-level health insurance plan.

Federal poverty level chart:

Household size 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Ineligible for HUSKY/Medicaid and have a household income up to and including 175% of the federal poverty level $22,540 $30,485 $38,430 $46,374 $54,320 $62,265 $70,210 $78,155

For free online help, residents should visit AccessHealthCT.com. Live chat is available by clicking the “live chat” icon to connect with a customer service representative in real time. Live chat is available Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

For free in-person help, residents may work with a certified broker or enrollment specialist in their community. To find a certified broker or enrollment specialist, visit the Get Help webpage at AccessHealthCT.com/get-help.

In addition, residents may visit either of Access Health CT’s Navigator partner locations:

Project Access New Haven , located at 63 York Street in New Haven (Open Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Community Renewal Team , located at 330 Market Street in Hartford (Open Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Residents may also contact the call center at 1-855-805-4325, Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Those who are deaf or hearing impaired may use TTY at 1-855-789-2428 or call with a relay operator.