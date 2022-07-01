07-01-2022 WEST VIRGINIA LOTTERY ANNOUNCES LOTTO AMERICA MONDAY DRAW, JACKPOT AT 16.29 MILLION

Charleston, W.Va. – Following suit with fellow draw game Powerball, Lotto America is giving players more chances to win cash prizes with a new Monday Night drawing. Lotto America will present a weekly lineup of Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The current jackpot for Lotto America’s Saturday, July 2 drawing is slated at $16.29 million, its highest mark in three years.

The first Lotto America Monday drawing will be July 18, in their usual drawing slot of 11:00 PM EST. Adding a third drawing does not change the Lotto America game odds or set cash prizes.

The 13 U.S. lotteries that participate in Lotto America will sell tickets for Monday nights, and West Virginia ticket sales from this third weekly drawing will continue to fund vital public programs and services through the West Virginia Lottery.

While the game transitions to an additional night, Lotto America tickets can only be purchased for the latest upcoming draw. Multi-draw tickets are not available, but will return to normal on July 18, 2022.

Lotto America tickets will remain at $1 to play, with $1 to add the All-Star Bonus. There are still nine different ways to win.