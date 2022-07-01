Support Upcoming International Overdose Awareness Day Observance with the We Level Up Behavioral Health Network
We Level Up aims to raise awareness on the dangers of substance overdose while diminishing the stigma of drug and alcohol addiction.DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event observed on August 31 each year. This special observance aims to raise awareness of drug overdose dangers while lessening the stigma of drug and alcohol addiction.
“We acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends, remembering those who have died or had a permanent injury due to substance overdose. In addition, we continue to raise awareness about addiction and treatment options.” – Ryan Zofay, founder of We Level Up treatment center, recovery coach, and licensed interventionist.
Annually, International Overdose Awareness Day is held on August 31 as a day to:
- Remember those who have been lost to fatal substance overdose
- Celebrate those who have been rescued from or assisted in recovering someone from an overdose
- Help reduce the stigma of overdose and substance use
International Overdose Awareness Day Facts
An overdose occurs when you take a toxic amount of a drug or substance. It is also crucial to remember that not all overdoses are fatal or life-threatening. However, medical advice should always be sought immediately if an overdose is suspected.
An overdose is a medical emergency that needs immediate medical attention. Always call an ambulance or get emergency help if you know or think that someone has had an overdose.
Substances that People Can Overdose on include:
- Alcohol
- Prescription Drugs
- Over-The-Counter or Non-Prescription Medications
- Illicit Drugs
- Some Herbal Remedies
- Combination of Certain Drugs and Alcohol
Pandemic Effects on Substance Use Disorder & Overdose
During the seven weeks between March 1 and April 18, 2020, there were significant increases in alcohol sales in the U.S. Data. The week ending March 21 ---indicated that alcohol sales for off-premise locations (e.g., liquor stores) had increased by 54%. In addition, online alcohol sales had risen by 262% compared to sales data from the same week in 2019.
Although the increases in alcohol sales did not remain at these levels, comprehensive data for that period showed that in-store purchases were up by 21% and online alcohol sales by 234% compared to 2019. However, it is unclear whether individuals had been increasing their alcohol consumption or only stockpiling alcoholic beverages. [3] Many people turned to substance use during the COVID-19 Pandemic due to increased depression, anxiety, and stress.
Substance Use as a Coping Skill
More people may drink alcohol heavily or abuse certain drugs to cope with stress, sleep disturbances, and even boredom. Although addictive substances momentarily soften the brain and body’s response to stress, feelings of stress and anxiety not only return but worsen once the alcohol or drug effects wear off. Over time, excessive alcohol consumption or drug use can cause adaptations in the brain that intensify the stress response. During the pandemic, physical distancing or “social distancing” also has profound implications for access to treatment services for those with addiction problems.
According to the U.S. National Pandemic Emotional Impact Report, compared to men, women reported higher rates of pandemic-related changes in productivity, sleep, mood, health-related worries, and frustrations with not doing enjoyable activities.
Overdose Symptoms
When a person overdoses, the symptoms manifest differently in each person. Signs and symptoms depend on a variety of factors, including:
- Which Substance You Took
- How Much You Took
- How You Took The Substance
- Your State of Health
- Your Age
- Other Factors
Symptoms of a Drug Overdose (including Alcohol Poisoning) may include:
- Nausea and Vomiting
- Severe Stomach Pain or Abdominal Cramps
- Diarrhea
- Chest Pain
- Dizziness
- Loss of Balance, Coordination, or Consciousness
- Limp Body
- Seizures
- Drowsiness
- Confusion
- Agitation
- Paranoia
- Slow or Erratic Pulse
- Difficulty Breathing, Shallow or Irregular Breathing, or Not Breathing at all
- Hallucinations
- Visual Disturbances
- Gurgling Sounds
- Snoring Deeply
- Blue Fingernails or Lips
- Pale or Clammy Face
- Loss of Consciousness
Reasons for Overdose
An overdose may occur accidentally if a person takes the wrong medication or combination of substances; in the wrong amount or at the wrong time without knowing that it could cause them harm. It could also happen intentionally if a person takes an overdose to get ‘high’ or inflict self-harm, and sometimes to attempt suicide.
Suicide Prevention
If You Think Someone Is At Critical Risk of Self-Harm or Hurting Another Person:
- Call an ambulance or your local emergency number
- Stay with the person until help comes
- Remove any guns, knives, medications, or other things that may cause harm
- Listen, but don’t judge, argue, threaten, or yell
- Learn more about suicide prevention
Overdose Risk Factors
Several Factors Can Raise the Risk of a Drug Overdose. These include:
- Incorrect Storage of Drugs: Inadequately stored drugs can easily cause an accidental overdose in a child who discovered the substance lying around.
- Misunderstanding or Failure to Follow Dosage instructions: Even adults can overdose on medication if they don’t follow the instructions. Accidentally taking too much or taking your doses sooner than advised can easily lead to an overdose of a drug that is otherwise safe for you.
- History of Misuse or Addiction: Intentionally misusing prescription drugs or using illegal drugs can put you at risk of a drug overdose, especially if it often occurs or if you become addicted. This risk progresses if you use multiple medications, mix different drugs, or use them in combination with alcohol.
- History of Mental Disorders: Mental disorders can also increase risk factors for a drug overdose. Depression and suicidal thoughts can be overdose triggers that some people act upon impulsively if they are mentally ill. This is particularly true if these symptoms are not being treated.
Overdose Prevention
Some Steps to Avoid Overdose include:
- Always read medication labels thoroughly. Take prescription drugs only as prescribed. Keep all medications in their original packaging.
- Always discuss your medical history with your doctor and be honest about all drugs and/or supplements you are taking. Some herbal supplements cause very dangerous interactions when combined with illicit drugs.
- Dispose of medications you no longer need.
- Keep all medications, alcohol, drugs, and poisons sealed away in a safe, secure place and out of reach of children.
- Do not ingest substances in combination with each other.
- The best way to avoid an overdose on illicit drugs is not to use them at all.
Overdose Treatment
Treatment for a substance overdose differs depending on the situation. Ideally, those treating someone who has overdosed will know which drug was taken, the amount of the drug, the method of use, and if any other substances were involved. However, this information is not always available in emergency situations.
The healthcare provider may be able to use an antidote for certain drug overdoses. For instance, the drug naloxone can help reverse the effects of a heroin overdose. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is the drug used by paramedics to revive people who have had an opioid drug overdose.
You Should Also Seek Emergency Aid Regarding Possible Overdose Immediately When Someone is having:
- Seizure
- Severe Headache
- Severe Chest Pain
- Breathing Difficulties
- Notably Paranoid, Agitated and/or Confused
The most obvious way to tell if these signs indicate overdose is to know you have taken drugs or have seen someone else misuse substances, including -alcohol. Getting medical help quickly can undoubtedly make a big difference in the effectiveness of drug overdose treatment.
