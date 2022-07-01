Equator's Outdoor Air Conditioner Awarded Prestigious ADEX Platinum Distinction

Equator Outdoor AC

The low noise, eco-friendly, and innovative design allows users to achieve the perfect level of cool outdoors — or in small interior spaces.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to announce that its OAC 2000 Outdoor Air Conditioner has been named a 2022 ADEX Platinum Award winner. This appliance was one of seven Equator products that won the coveted award. The ADEX Platinum Award is the highest title issued by the organization's judges.

“Just in time for the hot summer months, we are incredibly honored to announce that our OAC 2000 Outdoor Air Conditioner was named as a 2022 ADEX Platinum Award winner,” said ​​Nick Mathews, CEO of Equator Advanced Appliances. “As a company that is consistently focused on providing the highest quality and most forward-thinking appliances for our customers, this award means everything to us.”

Featuring an air volume of 8122 cu.ft / hr., and cooling capacity of 7,000 BTU, the freestanding Portable Air Conditioner is a game-changing appliance. Suited to both personal and commercial uses, individuals can effortlessly take the air cooler on-the-go thanks to its four universal wheels. Cooling is achieved in any space by pointing the duct toward the intended area of focus. Noteworthy features include its anti-rust and waterproof design, power-off protection, low noise, and compressor overload protection.

For those who are unfamiliar with ADEX (Award for Design Excellence), the organization runs the largest and most well-respected product design and architecture competition in the world. Nominated products have the chance to win platinum (the highest award), gold, or silver distinctions in their specific categories. Points are awarded by an expert panel of judges, which determines the product’s final score. Minimum scores are required in order to be considered for each award level. Every April, winners are announced in Design Publications.

Approximately 3,000 industry professionals are part of the ADEX Global Advisory Board. Operating since 1995, thousands of companies have entered design projects, furnishings, building materials, and other consumer products. Only the best in show receive one of the three ADEX titles.

Other Equator models that took home the ADEX Platinum Award include the 5500 CV Super Combo Washer/Dryer (in white), the PFF07 Portable Fridge-Freezer, and the Conserv Tall Slim Refrigerator.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

