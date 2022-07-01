We Level Up to Launch New Veterans Residential Addiction Treatment Program

About

About We Level Up Treatment Centers We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities and holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes—combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, We Level Up is an accredited dual diagnosis mental health care provider. Fully integrating dual diagnosis conditions into our programs. Most importantly, our top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehabilitation recovery. We provide exceptional addiction and mental health treatment across the U.S., with amenities and activities formulated to encourage the most progress possible. Each client gets lifetime alumni to support post-inpatient treatment, along with family help resources. These resources maintain recovery momentum, after departing our centers. At We Level Up, our vision is to create legions of self-empowered individuals who are entirely in control of their lives and destinies, thus enabling them to get what they want out of life, and have real fun in the process. Who Is Ryan Zofay? In 2019 he founded the Level Up Development Series. Level Up is a unique development program that provides attendees with the tools and knowledge to eliminate limiting thoughts from their lives and to reach their full potential. Ryan Zofay is most passionate about sharing his practical lessons that change lives. As a successful entrepreneur and motivational speaker, he teaches development strategies that improve performance, connection, and overall mindset. Using the teachings of his successes and tribulations, Ryan has a unique ability to facilitate significant change for individuals and organizations. In addition, Ryan’s passion and enthusiasm readily spill over to his listeners. Moreover, his life accounts, incredible comeback journies, along with the wisdom he developed, help formulate life improvement.

FL Rehab Center