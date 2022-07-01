We Level Up to Launch New Veterans Residential Addiction Treatment Program
It's an exciting time to be a family of a veteran in need of We Level Up's trauma and related mental health services. With our evidence based practices and faithfulness to quality”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WeLevelUp treatment center network is pleased to announce that it will soon provide residential care for veterans with drug and alcohol addiction, as well mental health disorders. As one of the few programs providing multiple simultaneous evidence-based interventions using science based models, the We Level Up treatment program shall excel in helping military personnel who have not been able obtain long term recovery after prior treatments. Reflecting on this Alexandra Krotkevich, We Level Up treatment centers network CEO said "Our integrated approach seeks to treat both physical ailments alongside psychological problems as well as general wellness." In doing so, patients can look at addressing all aspects of their disorders, rather than just focusing solely on a single disorder without integrated treatment modalities.
Co-Occurring Disorders Treatment Programs
The We Level Up veterans substance abuse treatment model is based on successful treatment for co-occurring disorders that have been found to be common in veterans with cannabis use disorder or thought and mood problems. Many are commonly diagnosed simultaneously, often experiencing multiple hospitalizations before being accepted into a program like this one. However once veterans join, integrating their therapies for all disorders, all together as one whole treatment plan can really help many vets turn the corner.
"It's an exciting time to be a family of a veteran in need of We Level Up's trauma and related mental health services. With our evidence based practices and faithfulness to quality, we're committed to sustainable long term treatment," said Alexandra Krotkevich, We Level Up treatment centers network CEO.
We Level Up is an accredited network, founded to support the long-term recovery of adults and their families that experience co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorders. The network provides both residential treatment and SUD treatment using evidence-based practices that have been proven to work. The integrated treatment model addresses multiple disorders concurrently, under the same roof quite often and by the same team. Clinical teams embraces families throughout the process, helping them to learn, communicate and become trusting partners in the recovery process.
About the We Level Up national treatment centers network
We Level Up treatment tailors the program to each individual. We begin by evaluating our client’s history of cognitive health, drugs, and alcohol-related past. The needs of each patient are detailed and personalized because we aim to deliver complete support for people suffering from drug & alcohol addiction and other mental health issues. A supportive environment is created accordingly to give patients 24-hour care. Whenever you need someone to talk to about treatment options to suit your situation, connect with one of our advisors.
We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities along with holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. Combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical detox recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, WeLevelUp is an accredited dual diagnosis drug and alcohol addiction and mental health care provider. Fully integrating co-occurring conditions into their programs, they provide a world-class comprehensive continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Their top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehab recovery.
We Level Up provides best-in-class treatment in multiple locations, with amenities and activities designed to reinforce recovery success metrics. Each client receives lifetime alumni support post inpatient treatment along with family resources to help maintain recovery momentum, even once they depart their treatment facilities. Their teams of highly trained professionals are dedicated to each client’s success.
WeLevelUp.com is A-rated by the BBB and is a confirmed and verified business
