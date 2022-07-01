Cucamonga Valley Medical Group initiatives focus on growth, patient care
CVMG Staff displays versatility, enjoys career advancement
CVMG has grown at an impressive pace. Part of that is professionalizing the staff and our organization. This is all part of the infrastructure you need to support the growth of an organization.”FONTANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 16 years, Cucamonga Valley Medical Group has grown to include seven locations with six clinics throughout the Inland Empire. Last year, CVMG went over the 100-employee milestone for the first time.
— Dr. Rahmi Mowjood, Cucamonga Valley Medical Group CEO
CVMG continues to evolve while also providing team members a chance to grow and advance. The formula has created long-term career opportunities through initiatives that benefit both employees and, ultimately, the patients they serve.
“Growth is professional, it’s personal and it’s organizational growth,” said Suzanne Rickards, CVMG Human Resources Director. “It’s not just focusing on emotional opportunities, but also is focusing on job growth and how you can have a career at a company. One of our priorities in our culture map is growth.”
Growth might not be a buzzword throughout the healthcare industry at a time when the so-called “Great Resignation” has had such a significant effect on the job market throughout two-plus years of a global pandemic. But despite the challenges, CVMG indeed has grown, and so have its employees.
"These initiatives have the full support of our executive team," said Rahmi Mowjood, DO, the CEO and one of the founders of Cucamonga Valley Medical Group.
“We now have the experience and expertise that puts us in a position to build on our foundation and move to another level,” Mowjood said.
Cucamonga Valley Medical Group’s HR team implemented a “check-in” process for new hires. This is intended to ease the transition into a new position. “We’re checking in with them at 30 days, 60 days. Is there anything that they need? What can we do to make the experience better? Asking for suggestions on how to improve the onboarding experience. That has really helped,” Rickards said.
In addition to competitive compensation and benefits packages, CVMG’s staff members are encouraged to pursue opportunities to move up the “ladder” in their own area of expertise – also known as a job family -- or even to learn a different role in another job family.
“Judging by the number of people who have interviewed for more job opportunities outside of what they’re currently doing, it shows us that people are excited about the opportunity to remain with CVMG and really obtain a deeper knowledge of other areas in the company,” Rickards said.
Rickards cited a particular example of the CVMG team’s versatility, Antonia (Toni) Martinez, who is at the Chino South Ontario location.
“Toni has been with CVMG for five years,” Rickards said. “She did really well initially in the call center, but we needed some help in the Chino South Ontario office. Toni actually lives in Chino, so she stepped up.
“She helped out in the front office and really liked dealing directly with the patients, face-to-face. She has always been passionate about making sure we take care of our patients. She embodies CVMG’s philosophy of excellence in everything she does.”
Rickards said Martinez eventually became a back office medical assistant at the Chino South Ontario office, and because of the experience she gained, she now assists in the front office when needed. “She is a shining example of cross-functional teamwork,” Rickards said.
The same type of dedication and enthusiasm has been displayed by other CVMG team members, all of whom have achieved medical assistant certification.
Cucamonga Valley Medical Group also utilizes a system that focuses on groups of team members consistently working hand-in-hand while addressing patients’ needs.
“We implemented a pod concept last year and it’s really gaining legs,” Rickards said. “A pod includes the provider or physician, the assigned medical assistant and the scribe. They operate as a pod and work in close proximity.”
“There is more interaction and it is much more efficient,” Rickards said. “You interact together frequently and there is better communication. Professional relationships are developed and the patient experience is improved.”
CVMG’s growth has had a positive effect on both those who provide and those who receive the quality health care offered in the Inland Empire.
Suzanne Rickards, CVMG Human Resources Director
