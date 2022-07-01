Submit Release
I-24 Downtown Closed During Nashville’s July 4th Celebration

Eastern Portion of Downtown Loop Closed for Safety Reasons

Friday, July 01, 2022 | 11:48am

NASHVILLE -  Based on historical experience, officials have determined that it is necessary to divert traffic from the eastern portion of the downtown loop to the western portion to avoid the dangerous and illegal pedestrian usage of the interstate, vehicles stopping and parking on the interstate, and the inevitable slowdown of vehicle traffic during the fireworks display.

From 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4, no traffic will be allowed to enter I-24 between I-65 and I-40. Metro officers, TDOT, and THP troopers will create a traffic diversion of I-24 between the northern junction with I-65 and the southern junction with I-24. See their posts and the map below.

  • Post 1: I-65S & I-24E Junction (north side of loop exit 86)
  • Post 2: -I65N & I-24E Junction (north side of loop exit 86)
  • Post 3: I-40W & I-24W Junction (south side of loop exit 211)
  • Post 4: I-40E & I-24W Junction (south side of loop exit 211)
  • Post 5: Spring Street access ramps to I-24E
  • Post 6: Woodland Street access ramp to I-24W
  • Post 7: Interstate Drive access ramp to I-24E
  • Post 8: Shelby Street @ I-24W on ramps 

 

