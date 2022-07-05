Optimized Payments Welcomes Two More Payment Processing Experts to the Team
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global FinTech leader, Optimized Payments is pleased to welcome two more payment experts.
Taige Caldwell joins as a Senior Consultant for the Strategy & Delivery Team. He has over a decade of experience optimizing interchange fees and has delivered millions of dollars in cost savings at ACI.
Taige’s primary role will be helping clients optimize for cost savings by capitalizing on opportunities embedded in their sales and payment data. Taige will also help enhance our dashboard interface with updated tools and reports for financial modeling, planning, and forecasting.
“We’re thrilled to have Taige join our team of experts,” said Joey Dembek, Head of Solution Delivery. “It’s rare to find someone with such deep knowledge of interchange optimization who is also educated in financial modeling— and client-focused. Taige has worked with some of the largest e-commerce companies and billers in the country, and he’s helped them find meaningful value through his data insights— his expertise will be an asset to the team.”
Tom Wrigley joins Optimized Payments to support the Solution and Delivery Team. Tom is a natural problem solver who earned his Bachelor’s degree from Drake University and has held diverse leadership roles. In the coming months, he will relocate to Atlanta, GA, to join the rest of the team.
“Tom’s years of banking experience and background in finance, business, and information systems are a great fit and will be much needed as we scale up our support and delivery,” said Joey Dembek. “We are so excited to add Taige and Tom to our growing team.”
About Optimized Payments
Optimized Payments helps enterprise merchants and payment facilitators streamline and optimize the cost of electronic payments through cutting-edge analytics, data services and tailored consulting. Merchants are empowered with tools to manage chargebacks and declines, generate near real-time reporting and analyses, and gain actionable insights that reduce costs and drive revenue-- all without any IT investment or resources. To date, the company has generated more than $400 million in savings for clients spanning many industries, including retail, ecommerce, grocery, insurance, telecom, and healthcare.
