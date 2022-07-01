Inside NYS Aging: Issue 5 (July 2022) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 5 (July 2022)

Message from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen NYSOFA recently launched two exciting initiatives that are changing the way we deliver supports for older adults and their caregivers, thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul's commitment in the state budget. With funding support through NYSOFA, the Trualta web-based caregiver support platform is now available at no cost to any individual providing unpaid care to family or a friend in New York State. No doubt, every day your organization interacts with some of the 4.1 million New Yorkers who are caregivers to a loved one. Please encourage them to give Trualta a try at https://newyork-caregivers.com/. The platform helps build skills to manage care at home through personalized education, training, and information. It’s also very easy to use. NYSOFA has also made headlines for our partnership with Intuition Robotics to bring its smart technology, ElliQ, into the homes of 834 New Yorkers served by Area Agencies on Aging. We are excited to be the first state in the nation to pilot AI in this way as one tool, among many, to keep older adults connected. You can learn more about these initiatives below. Please stay tuned for further information on these and other exciting initiatives as part of NYSOFA's programs to combat social isolation and support caregivers. Recognizing Jennifer Rosenbaum’s Contributions to Elder Justice For World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, on June 15, NYSOFA highlighted a tragic and often-hidden issue. But we also showed the light of hope provided by exceptional people who are helping. People like NYSOFA's Jennifer Rosenbaum. Jennifer, who is retiring from NYSOFA after a thirty-year career, has received NYSOFA’s third Annual Art Mason Advocacy Award for her "work to promote education, outreach, and support initiatives to combat elder abuse in its many forms." The award came as a BIG surprise to her, and we captured it on video! Watch as NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen and some of her colleagues recognize Jennifer's long career and accomplishments. JENNIFER RECEIVES THE AWARD ON ZOOM!

The NYSOFA team would like to extend best wishes to Kelly Mateja, Assistant Director of Communications, on taking the next step in her career. After nearly a decade with the agency, she has accepted a management position with the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) Human Services Call Center, where we’re sure she’ll excel. As Alex Hyatt, NYSOFA’s Content Manager, said: “Kelly is a singular personality, and she possesses a tangible talent. Her jaw-dropping and limitless energy is infectious. Her ability to manage and follow through with complex projects and events is enviable. She inspired everyone here at NYSOFA, especially me.” Kelly was responsible for “leveling up” Older New Yorkers’ Day, launching NYSOFA’s live digital content during the pandemic, inventing the Spirit of NYSOFA award, and championing this newsletter. She is a friend who truly cares about her teammates, the aging services network, and older New Yorkers. She will be dearly missed, but we know the people of New York State will be well served by Kelly in her new role.

NYSOFA Pilots ElliQ Smart Technology to Address Social Isolation In case you missed it, NYSOFA is partnering with Intuition Robotics to pilot the effectiveness of its voice-operated smart technology to help over 800 older adults struggling with social isolation. The technology, called ElliQ, is the first-ever proactive and empathetic care companion. It is designed to foster independence and provide support for older adults through daily check-ins, assistance with wellness goals and physical activities, connection to family and friends, and more. Next Steps 834 units are being provided to individuals currently on the caseloads of Area Agencies on Aging (AAA).



NYSOFA recently demoed the platform with AAA case managers and has already received an enthusiastic response from several AAAs wishing to participate.



AAA-participating case managers will identify older adults on the AAAs' current caseloads who: are interested in participating; are screened for social isolation; and have a WiFi connection. Look for further information on our website and social media as NYSOFA continues the rollout of this exciting initiative throughout the summer. NYSOFA Issues LGBTQ+ Resource Guide for Older Adults and Aging Services Networks

During Pride Month, the New York State Office for the Aging presents a new LGBTQ+ Resource Guide For Older Adults and Aging Services Networks The guide provides background on the unique service needs of LGBTQ+ older adults, along with a comprehensive statewide directory of over 200 organizations who specialize in LGBTQ+ inclusive services. It identifies trusted organizations that provide a range of services and supports, from nutrition to legal advocacy, home and community-based care, long term care, health services, social supports, and so much more. Ron Zacchi, Director of LGBTQ+ Affairs for Governor Kathy Hochul, said: "I commend NYSOFA and Director Greg Olsen for offering this important resource which will help LGBTQ+ older adults find inclusive and affirming services and supports, joining efforts across state agencies and programs to fulfill Governor Hochul's commitment to the LGBTQ+ community of all ages." Download and share the guide today. What is the Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program, how it works, where to find coupons, and more information Druid Cohen is a Registered Dietitian for the New York State Office for the Aging. She lives in Schenectady, New York and enjoys helping serve older adults through the agency's nutrition program. In this edition of 5 Questions, Druid provides readers a snapshot of the Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program, which opens on July 1.

Debunking Ageism and Stereotypes: New York's Professionals Speak Out How old is OLD? Earlier this month, NYSOFA asked aging services professionals from across the state about what it means to age. Watch this video and find out what shapes aging stereotypes — and help NYSOFA debunk ageism with facts!

Ask the Experts: Nutrition Edition July is a great month to get outside and move your body! Join our panel of SNAP-Ed Educators to ask your questions about how to safely incorporate movement into your daily routine! Watch it LIVE on NYSOFA's Facebook page.

SNAP-Ed New York: Hike to Stay Healthy! NYSOFA registered dietitian Lisbeth Irish outlines resources to help you stay active in this July SNAP-Ed article about finding a trail that suits you!

