Sen. Bill White’s Compassionate Care Legislation Signed into Law

Senator Bill White’s Compassionate Care Legislation Signed into Law

Jefferson City — State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, applauds the governor for signing House Bill 2116 into law on June 30. Among other provisions, the new law allows patients or residents in licensed health care facilities to have in-person contact with a compassionate care visitor throughout the duration of their stay.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating for those with loved ones in nursing homes and hospitals who had to suffer through their ailments alone,” said Sen. White. “I’m thankful the governor signed this bill into law to further protect patients’ rights and ensure always they have the support they need.”

Representative Rusty Black and Sen. White watch the governor sign HB 2116 into law on June 30.

This measure includes language from one of Sen. White’s priority bills, Senate Bill 671, and permits compassionate care visitations to help meet the physical, emotional, mental and social needs of the resident or patient in the health care facility.

To learn more about Sen. White and his legislation, please visit his Senate website.