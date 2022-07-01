Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,264 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Bill White’s Compassionate Care Legislation Signed into Law

Senator Bill White’s Compassionate Care Legislation Signed into Law

Jefferson City — State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, applauds the governor for signing House Bill 2116 into law on June 30. Among other provisions, the new law allows patients or residents in licensed health care facilities to have in-person contact with a compassionate care visitor throughout the duration of their stay.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating for those with loved ones in nursing homes and hospitals who had to suffer through their ailments alone,” said Sen. White. “I’m thankful the governor signed this bill into law to further protect patients’ rights and ensure always they have the support they need.”

Representative Rusty Black and Sen. White watch the governor sign HB 2116 into law on June 30.

This measure includes language from one of Sen. White’s priority bills, Senate Bill 671, and permits compassionate care visitations to help meet the physical, emotional, mental and social needs of the resident or patient in the health care facility.

To learn more about Sen. White and his legislation, please visit his Senate website.

You just read:

Sen. Bill White’s Compassionate Care Legislation Signed into Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.