Utah’s SECURE Strike Force Busts Large Narcotics Operation in Tooele County

July 1, 2022

Five undocumented immigrants are facing charges in connection to a large narcotics operation in Lake Point, Tooele County. On June 29th, the AG’s Statewide Enforcement of Crimes by/against Undocumented Residents (SECURE) Strike Force served a search warrant after a criminal investigation into the distribution of controlled substances.

A large amount of narcotics has been seized—approximately seven pounds of meth, one pound of cocaine, two pounds of heroin, and 4,500 fentanyl pills. Agents also recovered more than $23,500 in cash and a handgun.

Five suspects were arrested and are being held in the Tooele County Jail. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has custody of a 6-month-old baby, a 7-year-old girl, and two male teenagers ages 15 and 17.

The Crimes Against State Economy (CASE) unit, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Attorney General’s Office on the case.

See the charging documents here.

