Pipe Replacement Project on Route 706 in Wyalusing Township, Bradford County Next Week

​Montoursville – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 706 will be closed next week in Wyalusing Township, Bradford County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Wednesday, July 6, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing the work on Route 706 between Stoney Point Road and Cold Creek Road, weather permitting, during daylight hours.



A detour using Route 1012 (Leisure Lake Road) and Route 1017 (Herrickville Road) in Stevens and Herrick townships will be in place while work is performed.



This project is expected to take just one day, with a rain date of Thursday, July 7. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

