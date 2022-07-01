PennDOT Juniata County Maintenance to Begin Bridge Project

Mifflintown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced a start date of July 15 for a bridge rehabilitation project on Route 1003 (Tennis Park Road). The bridge spans Lost Creek approximately two miles northwest of McAlisterville in Fayette Township, Juniata County, and will be closed until work is complete.

PennDOT will implement a detour using Route 35, Route 235 and Mountain Road while work takes place. PennDOT anticipates completion by the end of August. PennDOT maintenance crews will complete all work on this project, which includes beam repairs and deck replacement. All work is weather and schedule dependent.



Built in 1958, the bridge is 30 feet long and carries an average of 332 vehicles daily. The beam repairs and deck replacement will improve its condition from "fair" to "good."

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

