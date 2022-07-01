Press Releases

07/01/2022

Governor Lamont Establishes Commission To Plan Connecticut’s Commemorations for the 250th Anniversary of the Founding of the United States



(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is establishing a commission that will be responsible for planning the State of Connecticut’s multi-year commemorations, celebrations, and reflections of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the formation of the United States of America, which will occur on July 4, 2026.

Created by Governor Lamont’s Executive Order No. 22-2, the Connecticut Semiquincentennial Commission will serve as a state-level group similar to the United States Semiquincentennial Commission that was recently established by Congress to plan federal observances of the anniversary.

The governor is tasking the group with developing celebrations and activities in recognition of the historic, social, legal, cultural, and political forces that caused the American Revolution and influenced its course and outcomes. It must collaborate with other state and national organizations on these activities, and also promote Connecticut as a prominent cultural and heritage tourism destination for American Revolution history.

In addition, the group will be responsible for providing assistance to Connecticut towns and cities and nonprofit organizations for the development of their programs, projects, and activities related to the anniversary. It will also be required to support the creation of educational opportunities for students and all members of the public who wish to explore the intricacies of the founding period of the United States.

“Connecticut has a rich and remarkable legacy in the founding of the United States,” Governor Lamont said. “As our nation prepares to recognize the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, I want to make sure everyone knows Connecticut’s role in the American Revolution and that the story of our state’s history is told as people across the nation commemorate the semiquincentennial. This anniversary also provides incredible educational possibilities for our schools, as well as many unique tourism opportunities for destinations across Connecticut. I look forward to our state being an important part of this milestone celebration in the United States.”

The commission will consist of the following members, all of whom will serve as unpaid volunteers:

The governor or the governor’s designee

The commissioner of the State Department of Education or their designee

The commissioner of the Department of Aging and Disability Services or their designee

The commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development or their designee

Up to three members of the public appointed by the governor

The secretary of the state or their designee

The state historic preservation officer or their designee

The state historian or their designee

The state librarian or their designee

A representative of the Connecticut Humanities Council

A representative of the Connecticut Library Association

A representative of the Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity & Opportunity

A representative of the Mohegan Tribe

A representative of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

A representative of the Connecticut Historical Society

A representative of the Connecticut Democracy Center

A representative of the Connecticut League of History Organizations

A representative of the Mary and Eliza Freeman Center for History and Community

A student or youth leader recommended by the executive director of Connecticut’s Old State House

The executive order requires the commission to submit an action plan to the governor and the General Assembly by January 1, 2023, that outlines its goals, mission, and recommendations. Each subsequent year, the group will be responsible for submitting an annual report that includes any updates on the action plan, implementation benchmarks, and related deadlines and schedules.

**Download: Governor Lamont’s Executive Order No. 22-2