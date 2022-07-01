07-01-2022 West Virginia Lottery Allows Credit Card Purchases Beginning July 1

Submit Release
WEST VIRGINIA LOTTERY ALLOWS CREDIT CARD PURCHASES BEGINNING JULY 1

Charleston, W.Va. – Players can now purchase traditional lottery, in the form of instant tickets and draw games, with bank-issued credit or debit cards, as approved by Legislative Rule 179CSR1.

Participating West Virginia Lottery retailers may establish a minimum amount for a debit or credit card transaction, but in no event can a single transaction or the purchase of lottery tickets exceed $200.

This is not a mandated requirement and retailers do not have to accept these payment types. Some licensed retailers can remain at cash only for lottery purchases.

Retailers accepting credit card purchases will have a visible sign posted.

