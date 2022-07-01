The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset Unveils Completion of Multi-Million Dollar Renovation
LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset was proud to unveil their newly-renovated healing center to the community. The historic ribbon-cutting event was held alongside Suffolk County’s respected partners in care, as The Hamlet team showcased their beautifully renovated lobby and dining areas in their state-of-the-art center.
The Hamlet’s administrative team posing outside the newly renovated community alongside co-founders and principals of CareRite, Neal Einhorn and Mark Friedman, and COO, Akiva Rudner.
“We are so excited to share these premier renovations with our Nesconset community,” shared Stephanie Malone, Administrator of The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset. “We are so proud to showcase The Hamlet as an all-encompassing center to not only rejuvenate and recover, but to do so in a luxurious healing environment.”
The Hamlet’s stunning lobby and beautifully adorned dining space provide an engaging blend of modern luxury in their intimate restorative setting.
The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset is an integral part of the local community and takes pride in their warm, home-like setting, and compassionate, dedicated team members. The uncommon denominator at The Hamlet is that every touchpoint of every experience will not only meet but exceed your expectations.
Along with their reimagined dining space and lobby, as a member of the CareRite Centers network, the Hamlet has partnered with Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell, Food Network star and host of shows such as primetime franchise Worst Cooks in America, Chef Wanted, and Secrets of a Restaurant Chef.
The transformation of this very exceptional skilled nursing and rehabilitation center allows our short-term and long-term residents to rehabilitate, rejuvenate, recover and, in our favorite scenarios, return home happy and healthy. “When you work at The Hamlet, you truly work as a family. We find ourselves fortunate to care for our residents in such a beautiful space, supported by a team who keeps our patients and team members' interests top of mind at all times.” - Stephanie Malone, Administrator, continued to share.
This partnership will serve as an opportunity to provide education, mentorship, and menu curation alongside the team’s clinical dieticians and food service team members in the skilled clinical setting.
The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset is a member of the CareRite Centers Network. CareRite Centers supports the subacute and long-term skilled nursing populations in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. The mission of CareRite Centers is to offer patients an opulent, healing environment filled with glowing experiences during their journey to recovery.
