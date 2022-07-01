Registration for the 2022 OTT.X Fall Summit is Open
The OTT.X Fall Summit Returns to the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles California on August 31 – September 1, 2022 and registration is now open!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The OTT.X Fall Summit Returns to the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles California on August 31 – September 1, 2022 and registration is now open!
The OTT.X Fall Summit is for companies engaged in distribution of entertainment content to the consumer through TVOD, SVOD, AVOD & FAST. Leaders of OTT channels and networks, digital retailers, MVPDs, platforms, content providers, and service and technology providers will gather for both a buyer-seller market and an exchange of knowledge, business and thought leadership.
Last year’s summit brought together more than 80 speakers, 100 participating companies and 150 attendees this year’s summit is shaping up to be even grander!
Activities for this year’s summit include two days of conference programming, multiple workshop and breakout tracks, leading research insights via the research roundup, exhibitor booths and tabletops, one-on-one pre-scheduled business meetings, networking breakfasts, lunches and Industry Cocktail Parties.
While the program agenda is still in development, more than 40 industry thought leaders and 50 organizations have confirmed their participation in this year’s event.
The Summit will cover all segments of the flourishing and everchanging OTT industry by examining topics such as maximizing ad revenue for FAST channels, progress toward better search & discovery, distributing and windowing content across business models, globalization of content, metadata, and rights management, and much more.
Breakout tracks include new & exciting technologies and their applications to OTT, essentials for small businesses and startups, FAST, content operations and more.
The OTT.X Fall Summit is free for all OTT.X Members. Early Bird rates for non-members are $350.
