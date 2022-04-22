OTT.X Hosts Diversity Summit to Bolster Diverse OTT Streaming Organizations with Information Connections & Opportunities
The full day conference will be held on June 9 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles and will feature presentations, panels and breakout sessions.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OTT.X, the industry trade association supporting the OTT streaming ecosystem, will host and deliver the first OTT.X Diversity Summit on June 9, 2022. The summit will feature presentations and panels with data, and expert analysis about issues, opportunities, and trends in the online streaming industry. Break-out sessions will provide interactive deep-dives for attendees to learn and share perspectives.
The full day conference will be held on June 9 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles and will feature presentations, panels and breakout sessions to support content creation, increased distribution, awareness, and viewership for OTT businesses that are owned and run by minorities and those in underrepresented groups.
The goal of the summit is to bolster diverse OTT streaming companies with access to information, connections, and opportunities to grow through increased distribution, awareness, and viewership. While streaming holds the promise of leveling the playing field for all people to create, produce and distribute content, the industry continues to be dominated by businesses that are owned and run by a strikingly homogenous demographic. "The OTT.X Diversity Summit brings the OTT ecosystem together across the breadth of human experience to advance their businesses and amplify their voices,” commented OTT.X CEO and President Mark Fisher.
The summit is free for OTT.X members and $150 for non-members. More information about the summit and OTT.X membership is available on the OTT.X Diversity Summit website: https://www.ottx.org/events-and-programs/diversitysummit/
