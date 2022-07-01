MarketsandMarkets Sustainable Aviation Crystal Ball Event - Revolutionizing the Future of Aviation!
PUNE, MH , INDIA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation is expected grow by leaps and bounds as cross-continental travel becomes an economically viable option for a larger section of the world. Simultaneously, an immense amount of thought & planning is required to avoid overwhelming & completely shattering the fragile climate of the planet which has already been pushed beyond the brink.
The MARKETSANDMARKETS SUSTAINABLE AVIATION CRYSTAL BALL EVENT scheduled for the 25th of JULY 2022 gathers 4 industry experts to discuss important drivers such as the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) & the proposed electrification of various commercial carriers across the world in order to achieve a cleaner & quieter aviation ecosystem.
Reduction of carbon emissions & noise pollution, minimizing residual generation of greenhouse gases and focussing on harnessing biofuels while enhancing aircraft efficiency with each passing year are a few of the interesting topics which shall be discussed by the 90-minute virtual panel.
Gain invaluable insights by delving deep into the heart of aviation by understanding the key challenges, opportunities & disruptions within the industry!
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & TAKEAWAYS:
• Companies are moving from traditional aviation fuel to sustainable aviation fuel to significantly improve fuel-efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. What role do you see for sustainable aviation initiatives in helping customers become more efficient and carbon neutral to tackle sustainability concerns?
• Operators are increasingly focusing on use of biofuels which drives the adoption and production of sustainable aviation fuels as air transport industry looks towards carbon neutral growth. How do you see this playing a crucial role in the future of greener aviation goals?
• Batteries are the most common onboard energy storage components of electric aircraft due to their relatively high storage capacity. Modern batteries are mostly rechargeable and are lithium based, playing a crucial role in upcoming platforms such as electric aircraft. What according to you is leading to the development of Ultra-Low Maintenance (ULM) Ni-Cad Batteries replacing Lead Acid Batteries in upcoming aircraft platforms?
• Energy efficiency and carbon neutral are cited as the top priorities for CXOs and a key strategy for competitive advantage. What are the pitfalls to avoid for organizations to be successful in their enhanced sustainable aviation journeys?
ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
• MICHEL CHORNET, EVP - Engineering, Innovations and Operations, ENERKEM
• JASPREET SINGH, Head of Sales, BOLLORE LOGISTICS
• JOSEF RATH, Senior Vice President, OMW
• ANDREEA MOYES, Global Sustainability Aviation Director, BP
20 is the New 80!
We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, currently being considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving digitalization & technological revolution of the globe progresses.
Ayush Kanitkar
