The Family Law Section of The Florida Bar Announces New Executive Committee Leadership and Executive Council Members
During the Family Law Section’s annual Membership Awards and Installation Presentation, General Magistrate Philip S. Wartenberg was sworn in as Section ChairTALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, USA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the Family Law Section’s annual Membership Awards and Installation Presentation held on June 22 in conjunction with The Florida Bar’s Annual Convention, General Magistrate Philip S. Wartenberg was sworn in as Section Chair for the 2022-2023 Bar cycle.
Wartenberg has been a member of the Family Law Section for over two decades, previously serving as Chair of the Board Certification Review Course and several Operational Committees, including Legislation. He was elected to the Executive Council in 2014. He has also served as Past Chair of the Hillsborough County Bar Association’s Family Law Section.
Wartenberg was appointed by Chief Judge Ronald Ficarrotta to serve as General Magistrate in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, Hillsborough County in 2020. He received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Florida Warrington College of Business and his Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law. He has been a member of The Florida Bar since 1994 and is Board Certified in Marital & Family Law.
In addition to Warternberg, Executive Committee members for the 2022-2023 Bar cycle include Sarah E. Kay, Chair-Elect and Managing Member of Kay Family Law in Tampa; Christopher W. Rumbold, Treasurer and Managing Partner of the Law Offices of Christopher W. Rumbold, PLLC in Fort Lauderdale; Aimee Gross, Secretary and Managing Partner of the Law Offices of Aimee Gross, P.A. in Fort Lauderdale; and Heather L. Apicella, Immediate Past Chair and Partner with Gladstone & Weissman, P.A. in Boca Raton. Notably, all five members of the Family Law Section Executive Committee are Board-Certified in Marital & Family Law.
The Section also announced three new members to its Executive Council: Jamie M. Epstein of Chorowski & Clary, P.A. in Fort Lauderdale; Marck K. Joseph, Jr. of The Joseph Firm, P.A. in Miami; and Matthew E. Thatcher of The Solomon Law Group, P.A. in Tampa.
Also taking place during the ceremony, six newly Board-Certified Marital & Family Law attorneys were sworn in: Stephen Douglas Gregg, Krista Mahalak, Andrew Frank Nickolaou, Andrew Dean Reder, Christopher W. Rumbold, and Andrew Ryan Wilson.
About The Family Law Section of The Florida Bar
Our mission is to promote the highest standards of professionalism and legal advocacy in the delivery of a wide array of services to Florida families as we seek the consistent, fair, and expeditious administration of justice.
The Family Law Section of The Florida Bar is located at 651 E. Jefferson Street, Tallahassee, FL. For more information, call (850) 561-5624, visit familylawfla.org, or like/follow on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
