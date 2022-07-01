Submit Release
June 2022 Data Snapshot

In the June 2022 data snapshot, you will find information on:

  • Dataset Highlight: American Community Survey Datasets
  • ESRI ArcGIS Server Connections
  • Dataset Archiving Beta
  • Live Training in July
  • Data Assets
  • Portal Accounts
  • State Data Plan

News, Updates & Tips

Dataset Highlight: American Community Survey Datasets

Iowa Data Portal

The American Community Survey (ACS) provided by the U.S. Census Bureau helps local officials, community leaders, and businesses understand the changes taking place in their communities. It is the premier source for detailed population and housing information about our nation. The Iowa Data Portal publishes 36 Iowa specific American Community Survey 5 Year Data products. The 2016-2020 data products where recently released and are now available. This data provides estimates down to the census tract level.

Explore the Data

ESRI ArcGIS Server Connections

We will be working on ESRI ArcGIS Server connections over the next few weeks. This will primarily effect DNR and DOT content published on our internal site (mydata.iowa.gov) and federated to our open data site (data.iowa.gov). Our current connections utilize legacy maps that are not supported by the data federation tool and are not easily discoverable on data.iowa.gov. This effort will improve discoverability of data and will create datasets with the connected data allowing for the creation of derived views, all visualization types, measures and stories. When the current connections are removed, available maps will also be removed, which will impact anyone who is currently using them. When reconnecting data, we plan to be more thoughtful of which data is connected, and ensure that it is curated to make the information more meaningful and useful.

Dataset Archiving Beta

Iowa Data will be participating in a dataset archiving beta that will log metadata changes, schema changes, and data imported, and allow dataset publishers and administrators to export and restore previous versions of a dataset. Data publishers will be able to enroll their datasets for archiving. If you are interested in this beta and have a dataset you would like to have this set-up with, please send message to Scott Vander Hart at scott.vanderhart@iowa.gov. Datasets that are updated more frequently (i.e., weekly, monthly, etc.) are best for this beta. If interest, please be prepared to provide feedback on your experience.

Live Training in July

Get trained in July! The table below highlights the live training being offered.

Date Start Time Course
June 1 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset
July 1 10 AM Clean and Tidy Data
July 5 12 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset
July 6 3 PM Explore Data with Charts
July 8 10 AM Create Performance Measures
July 11 12 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
July 13 10 AM Map Your Data
July 15 12 PM Explore Data with Charts
July 18 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset
July 22 3 PM Create Performance Measures
July 25 3 PM Collaborate with Enterprise Data
July 27 3 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections
July 29 10 AM Clean and Tidy Data

View On Demand Training & Access Training Portal (Log-in Required)

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets
Datasets 301
External References 158
Documents 278
Filtered Views 355
Charts 157
Maps 207
Measures 151
Stories/Dashboards 32
DataLens Pages 14
Total Assets 1,653

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 133
Active Users: 19 (14.3% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

Questions or Issues?

Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form

How do you like this Month's Snapshot?

Help make this newsletter better; provide your feedback.

Follow Us on Twitter

We are known to tweet. Follow us at @IowaData on Twitter.

