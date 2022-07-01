AACUC Announces Ty Muse, Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

Ty Muse, 2022 Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient Maurice Smith, 2019 Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC), announced that Ty Muse is the 2022 Honoree of the AACUC’s Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award. Muse is currently the President and CEO of Visions Federal Credit Union, a $5.6 billion financial institution headquartered in Endwell, NY serving over 230,000 members primarily in three states (New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania).

Muse’s roots are southern, but he was raided in Wallkill, NY. He attended the Northeastern University in Boston, MA on a track scholarship where he attained his undergraduate degree, master’s in accounting and his MBA. Muse has over 30 years in the financial services industry working at institutions such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, Goldman Sachs (Controller at Archon Group – Real Estate Division), GE Asset Management, and Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union (now known as HVCU). He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Muse serves on a number of boards both locally and across the country in an effort to support both the region

which he resides and the credit union industry as a whole. He has received numerous awards for his efforts in supporting these causes and advocates that giving of your time and resources is a responsibility we should all participate in. He was inducted into the CUES Hall of Fame class of 2021.

Muse leads and mentors his staff and others by using positivity and encouragement. He believes winning is contagious and fun which is evidenced by his overall approach to life and management style. He urges everyone to find that “one thing” they are passionate about to make their life, family, job or community better. He promotes this approach hoping it will lead to thousands of “one things” to make our communities and world better. Muse proudly states that his greatest accomplishment is marrying his wife and raising his two daughters.

Maurice Smith, a previous Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, states, “Leadership is an exacting discipline. Pete Crear demonstrated how one exhibits leadership integrity.” Smith explains, “this is one of the reasons Ty Muse is chosen for this honor. He puts in motion the characteristics inspired by previous Crear honorees. We welcome Ty to a family of leaders who exemplify the tradition of excellence held by AACUC.”

Muse will be presented with the Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award during the 24th Annual AACUC Conference in St. Petersburg, FL on August 26, 2022. CUNA Mutual Group is the Title Sponsor for the Award Dinner.

Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award History

This prestigious award is presented annually recognizing a credit union professional or volunteer whose career best embodies the African-American Credit Union Coalition’s mission to increase the strength of the global credit union community. Sustained excellence is a hallmark of the recipients. The recipient will have demonstrated support for the credit union philosophy of “People Helping People.” Organized and/or provided significant assistance to credit unions in need. Has constructively impacted the infrastructure, growth, legislative, regulatory, image and/or service delivery capacity of the Credit Union Movement.

In August 2003, Pete Crear was the second person to receive the AACUC Lifetime Achievement Award and was further honored by having the award named after him and a college scholarship established in his name. Crear is retired and the past President and Chief Executive Officer of The World Council of Credit Unions, Inc. (WOCCU). Crear is considered a credit union pioneer.