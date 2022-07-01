Traffic Alert for Bridge Replacement on State Route 949 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a bridge replacement on State Route 949 in Jefferson County.

July 11 – August 17, contractor Thomas Construction Inc. of Grove City will be replacing the Mill Run Bridge. The area affected is between the intersections of Catholic Church Road and Oakdale Road.

State Route 949 will be closed to traffic in this area for the duration of the replacement. To detour from North of the project, motorists can use State Route 36 South to I-80 West to Exit 73: Corsica to State Route 949 North. From South of the project, motorists should use State Route 949 South, to I-80 East to Exit 78: Sigel/Brookville, to State Route 36 North, to State Route 949 South.



This is part of a $2 million project to replace three bridges - Pine Run, Mill Run and Keys Run. The full project is estimated to be completed in Fall 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

