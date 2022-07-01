Westminster Barracks/ DUI #2 and Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1003985
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/01/2022 at approximately 0204 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street in the town of Chester
VIOLATION: DUI#2, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Tyler Marston
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were in the process of investigating an assault which occurred in the Town of Westminster, VT (Windham County). Chester Police Department located the accused, Tyler Marston, outside his residence in the Town of Chester, VT (Windsor County). State Police responded to arrest Marston, at which time he resisted arrest. During the investigation it was determined he was under the influence of alcohol. He was later transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and will appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 07/19/2022 at 0800 hours to answer the charges of DUI#2 and Resisting Arrest.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/19/2022 at 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600