Westminster Barracks/ DUI #2 and Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1003985

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Austin Soule                           

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/01/2022 at approximately 0204 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street in the town of Chester

VIOLATION: DUI#2, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED:  Tyler Marston                                             

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Chester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were in the process of investigating an assault which occurred in the Town of Westminster, VT (Windham County). Chester Police Department located the accused, Tyler Marston, outside his residence in the Town of Chester, VT (Windsor County). State Police responded to arrest Marston, at which time he resisted arrest. During the investigation it was determined he was under the influence of alcohol. He was later transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and will appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 07/19/2022 at 0800 hours to answer the charges of DUI#2 and Resisting Arrest.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/19/2022 at 0800 hours           

COURT:  Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

 

