Overdue Labor Review needs to be released to public

1 July 2022

Felix Ellis, Liberal Member for Braddon



Labor’s overdue report into its 2021 election failures and toxic culture needs to be released to the public, unredacted.

While the Tasmanian Liberal Government is getting on with the job of delivering for all Tasmanians on key issues such as health, housing, cost of living and education, while ensuring our economy remains strong, Labor still has unresolved business.

The people of Tasmania deserve to know how the opposition plans to get its house in order and turn its focus to the needs of the public.

The first step to fixing a problem is to admit it and acknowledge it.

Labor’s failure to publish this review comes days after Rebecca White herself said she expects the review will be released and the need to be transparent about the improvements that need to occur in the Labor party.

Labor’s secrecy and factional division has gotten them into this mess, further secrecy will do nothing but ensure the Opposition remains completely out of touch with the community they were elected to serve.

The secret report that was due to be delivered is already overdue and while we wait to see its findings, the Rockliff Liberal Government is continuing to strengthen our State’s future, delivering on the issues that matter to Tasmanians.

