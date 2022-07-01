Submit Release
Are you eligible for rego concessions?



1 July 2022

Michael Ferguson, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

The Tasmanian Liberal Government is working hard to put downward pressure on the cost of living pressures for all Tasmanians.

When registering your car have you checked if you are eligible for concessions to save you money?

Discount rates are available for eligible vehicle operators including for registration duty, motor taxes, compulsory third party insurance premiums and vehicle registration fees.

Almost $12 million is already paid out out each year, but as these concessions are not capped more Tasmanians could be eligible and not realise it.

Eligible Tasmanians include those holding a pensioner concession or health care card, those on a TPI (totally and permanently incapacitated) pension, those with a severe disability and some asylum seekers.

Available concessions include an up to 100 per cent exemption from duty on vehicle registration applications and transfers, 40 percent rebate on motor tax for commercial vehicles or 100 per cent for personal vehicles, a $56 discount on MAIB third party insurance premiums and up to $52.94 on vehicle rego fees.

These discounts and concessions are already being applied for Tasmanian vehicle owners more than 255,000 times each year but some eligible owners may be missing out by not checking their eligibility.

It is just one way that we are helping reduce household budget stress for Tasmanians.

To find out if you are eligible for motor vehicle rego concessions go to concessions.tas.gov.au/concessions/vehicles

