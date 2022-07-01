See red and blue, know what to do – now it’s yellow too

1 July 2022

Michael Ferguson, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport



The Tasmanian Liberal Government is improving safety for vulnerable road users around Tasmania. Under the Towards Zero Action Plan 2020-2024, we are investing more than $75 million to improve road safety for all Tasmanian road users.

It is important for motorists to know the new road rule making it mandatory to slow to 40 km/h or less when passing roadside assistance vehicles before it starts on 1 August this year.

The rule that drivers must slow down to 40 km/h when passing emergency vehicles like police, fire and ambulances has proven a success with our critical response workers feeling safer and near-misses down.

The rule will now be extended to roadside assistance vehicles such as call-out or breakdown assistance, towing, battery replacement and other on-road support services to make these roadside workers safer.

It’s important we all slow down to protect those who protect and assist us and whose workplace is the road.

Just like the current rule which requires drivers to safely slow to 40 km/h when passing any stationary or slow-moving emergency vehicle with red, blue, or magenta flashing lights, now roadside assistance vehicles with flashing yellow lights will also get the same protection.

This will reduce their exposure to fast-moving passing vehicles and keep them safe while they assist at roadside incidents.

In speed zones over 80 km/h, if it’s not safe to slow to 40 km/h – for example if you’re driving a truck or a truck is behind you - you must slow down as safely as possible.

A public education campaign launches today across TV, radio, print and social media to ensure motorists don’t miss the new road rule and know how to comply safely.

