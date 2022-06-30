Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,997 in the last 365 days.

Shares end lower as selling pressure increases

VIETNAM, June 30 -  

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese shares ended Thursday in a sombre mood amid increasing selling pressure which caused the VN-Index to retreat from the 1,200-point mark.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index decreased 1.68 per cent, to end at 1,197.60 points.

It had increased 1.27 per cent, to end Wednesday at 1,218.10 points.

More than 510 million shares were traded on the southern bourse, equivalent to VNĐ11.3 trillion (US$485.6 million).

Market breadth was negative with 371 losers and 89 gainers.

Banking stocks lost ground with losers including Military Bank (MBB), Techcombank (TCB), Bank for Investment and Development of Việt Nam (BID), VietinBank (CTG), Việt Nam International Commercial JS Bank (VIB), Saigon-Hanoi Commercial JS Bank (SHB), Tiên Phong Bank (TPB) and Vietcombank (VCB).

Energy stocks suffered selling pressure with losers such as Việt Nam National Petroleum Group (PLX), Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (BSR), PV Power (POW), PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS), PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation (PVD) and Drilling Mud Joint Stock Corporation (PVC).

“Facing the resistance of 1,220 points, VN-Index dropped and formed a candlestick pattern showing the weakening of demand,” said Việt Dragon Securities Co.

“With this effort, the market still has the possibility to recover but the uptrend will be significantly slowed around the strong resistance area of 1,220 points, and further from 1,240 to 1,250 points.

“Therefore, investors should slow down to observe and take advantage of the uptrend to restructure the portfolio in the direction of minimising risk,” it said.

The 30 biggest stock tracker VN30-Index decreased 1.92 per cent, to end at 1,248.92 points.

Losers in the VN-30 group were FPT Corporation (FPT), Masan Group (MSN), and Khang Điền House (KDH), Phu Nhuan Jewelry (PNJ), Phát Đạt Real Estate (PDR), Sabeco (SAB), Vinhomes (VHM) and Mobile World Group (MWG).

In the basket, three stocks climbed, and 27 dropped.

On a sector basis, 24 out of 25 sector indices on the stock market lost ground, including insurance, oil and gas, banking, wholesale, construction, rubber production, IT and logistics, agriculture, real estate, food and beverage, retail, healthcare, seafood production, construction materials, securities, and plastic and chemical production.

On the Hà Nôi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index lost 1.65 per cent to end Thursday at 277.68 points. The northern market index had risen 1.23 per cent to end Wednesday at 283.87 points.

Some 55.6 million shares were traded on the northern exchange, worth VNĐ1 trillion. — VNS

 

You just read:

Shares end lower as selling pressure increases

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.