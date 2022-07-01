Updated Derby Barracks / Aggravated Assault
** Updated **
CASE#: 22A5002525
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 06/17/2022 Approx 2000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Westmore Rd, Charleston, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Kevin Guckin
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
VICTIM: Walter Stanton
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
VICTIM: Robert Sykes
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/18/2022 the Vermont State Police was notified of an assault that occurred the night before which resulted in several injuries. Investigation reveled Kevin Guckin was present at Sykes and Stanton’s residence in Charleston, VT when a verbal altercation turned physical. Guckin was determined to be the main aggressor. Stanton had minor injuries while Sykes was transported to North Country Hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries 06/18/2022. Efforts locate Guckin have been unsuccessful and a warrant for Guckin’s arrest is being applied for. Anyone with information to Guckin’s whereabouts are asked to call Trooper Miller at the Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881.
On 06/30/2022 Guckin turned himself in at the Derby Barracks. Guckin was processed and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on $1500 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE
