Facebook Certifies Maurice W. Evans to Help Assist Businesses Thrive During Coronavirus, He Creates Community Rockstars
Maurice W. Evans, a Meta Certified Community Manager, creates the free Community Rockstars Facebook Group to help business brands develop engaging communities.
Maurice W. Evans has earned the Meta Certified Community Manager credential and is joining forces with global experts to help businesses thrive in the midst of Coronavirus and economic downturn. They are creating a Facebook group to encourage and empower businesses looking to increase engagement with their brand's target audience via online communities.
Viruses, inflation, recession, and wage stagnation concern everyone, with many businesses finding it especially difficult to stay afloat due to decreased consumer spending. In this current economy, small businesses need to use every secret, tactic, and advantage they possibly can to grow their brand, engage with their tribe, get new business and increase profits. Most of the time, this requires the help of an expert.
During the pandemic, many brands discovered the power of creating communities to engage with their current and future customer base. Today, in this post-Coronavirus age, businesses of every size have come to realize the importance of managing their own community.
Facebook's (now called Meta Platforms) mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People are increasingly using Meta to stay connected with local and global communities through common interests. Communities using Meta's various online properties like Facebook groups, Messenger, and Instagram, can better discover what’s going on in the world and share and express what matters most to them.
If a business, brand, or hobbyist, wants to have a better connection to their tribe, a Meta Platforms Community can be the ideal solution. There are millions of Meta communities that help people connect, which can give members a feeling of belonging and access to a network of peers with shared interests.
Overseeing and running such a community is called community management, and is done by a community manager. Community building is at the heart of Meta’s mission, and it’s a community manager’s key task. Community managers are professional community builders who are in charge of building, growing, and maintaining a community. They determine a community strategy to build, scale and sustain meaningful communities, and put it into practice.
Community managers are proficient at utilizing one or more of Meta Platforms' properties (like Facebook Groups, Messenger, and Instagram) to build community in different ways.
America’s Favorite Business Coach™, Maurice W. Evans, Founder of Apirowy™ Media Group and Powernality™, has earned the Meta Certified Community Manager (MCCM) credential. He joins an international community of professionals who have demonstrated they are dedicated to higher standards of practice in digital and online community building.
According to Maurice, also certified as a Jay Conrad Levinson Guerrilla Marketing Specialist, community building can be done by any business, large or small. No big budgets are needed - just time, energy, and imagination.
The Meta Certified Community Manager exam measures the advanced comprehension and strategic application of best practices and standards for online community management. The MCCM certification was created by META to recognize licensing professionals who are committed to professional development and the attainment of the skills and knowledge necessary to perform their jobs at the highest level of quality.
The MCCM designation acknowledges and is awarded to candidates who demonstrate a foundational proficiency in community-building strategies, and knowledge of the skills and tools needed to lead, moderate, and engage an online community to differentiate marketing professionals who have taken the steps necessary to become certified.
The MCCM credential is also an avenue for businesses and employers to hire, recognize, and promote qualified marketing professionals. To become an MCCM certificant, Mr. Evans met Meta's rigorous requirements in multiple areas. In addition to passing the MCCM examination, he brings several other certifications and over 30 years of business development, consulting, and coaching experience to the industry.
Mr. Evans is joining forces with various experts in community management from around the world to create a new public Facebook Group. The group has a mission to help inspire, educate, empower and equip businesses interested in growing a thriving community using Meta Platforms for success.
The group will share best practices and answer questions about using Facebook Groups, Facebook Ads, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger to create, manage, and grow a community online, and even provide access to contractors and employees to help do it.
"I'm excited to create a free, new, public Facebook Group," said Evans, "along with global experts to reveal the secrets a brand needs to create and manage irresistibly magnetic, engaging, and profitable communities."
The new group is called Community Rockstars and is free to the public. It is not necessary to have a Facebook account to visit the group and anyone can go participate in or join the Community Rockstars Group here.
Mr. Evans’ MCCM Certification can be verified via Credly here.
About Community Rockstars
Community Rockstars is a group revealing the secrets to creating and managing irresistibly magnetic, engaging, and profitable communities.
Meta Certified Community Managers and other experts share best practices and answer questions about using Facebook Groups, Facebook Ads, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger to manage communities successfully.
About Maurice W. Evans, MCCM, MCLT, CGMS, PCMT
"Moe", as his friends call him, is known as America's Favorite Business Coach. He is a pastor, serial entrepreneur, internationally recognized international best-selling author, expert coach, consultant, and speaker. He is a Certified Master Personality Profiler & Trainer (PCMT) for Powernality, a Certified Community Manager (MCCM) for Meta (Formerly Facebook), a Certified Guerrilla Marketing Specialist (CGMS) Founding Member for Jay Conrad Levinson, and a Maxwell Certified Leadership Team (MCLT) Founding member for John C. Maxwell.
About inspiriNews and Apirowy Media Group
inspiriNews is a service of Apirowy Media Group providing hot, trending, and inspirational news. Apirowy Media Group is building a global media network consisting of multiple platforms, currently in various stages of development, including an independent social media network site, blog networks, podcast networks, television networks, film production, internet radio, online magazine, book publisher and music published all with a theme related to everything to do with "transformative leadership and influence".
