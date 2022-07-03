‘Gone’ by Shubz is now officially released on June 24th, 2022, available on all leading music platforms
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shubham Nayyar, popularly known as Shubz, is a young and one-of-a-kind artist from Canada, has released his debut song ‘Gone’ on June 24th, 2022. Available on leading music platforms, the piece aims to motivate listeners with their life goals. The song encapsulates the essence of Shubz’s authentic, edgy and trendy music.
Artist’s music is primarily influenced by RnB and Hip-Hop artists such as 50 Cent, Akon, and, more recently, Tory Lanez. He is on a journey of carving out a niche for himself by creating music that resonates with his listeners instantly. He aims to tell stories through his music that move people and push them to be their best version.
“Music is my passion, and it embodies my hopes and dreams, and that is what makes it so relatable,” said Shubz, born and raised in Canada. “Music for me is a timeless work of art, and I want to inspire people through my music,” he added.
Known for his raw talent and authenticity, he drew from his experiences and created music that keeps his audience hooked for more. Through his music, he wants to help people take a leap of faith and get out of their comfort zone and follow their dreams.
His versatility and ability to translate his emotions into words are his secret weapon. His music combines various elements, and his ability to switch up his flow makes him a unique artist.
He is working on additional projects which will be dropped in the coming months. To know more about the artist, visit www.therealshubz.com and follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Shubz (Shubham Nayyar)
Shubz (Shubham Nayyar)
