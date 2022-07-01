Janet Casey, President and Founder of Marketing Doctor, achieves Corporate Directors International certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- Janet Casey, President and Founder of Marketing Doctor has recently earned the designation as a qualified board candidate, CDI.D, from Corporate Directors International LLC, CDI. Casey is a 2022 Spring graduate of the ACE Board Certification Program.
Casey, an Adweek 35 Women Trailblazers USA 2021 designee, welcomes an opportunity to serve on a public or private board for a mid- or large-cap company and bring her business acumen, expertise, a diverse range of experiences and backgrounds, along with her recent CDI board training to support and advance a company’s purpose. She is highly-skilled in the areas of marketing, employee retention, leadership building, e-commerce, private equity, and economic development/tourism. Casey and Marketing Doctor have earned several high profile national and global awards including three consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, latest standing #1063, Ad Age Best Place to Work 2021 and 2022, and the Women Presidents Organization, WPO, 2022 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies #20 globally, and WPO 2022 Women 2 Watch, #9 fastest-growing company.
"I look forward to serving on corporate boards. I am proud and excited to join the 124+ ACE Board Graduates who are out there strengthening organizations. A special thank you to Michele Ashby, a champion for women on boards,” stated Casey.
ACE Board Training Programs and the CDI Board Certification offer proven methods that have helped hundreds of women to prepare themselves for corporate board service. Their program helps women gain board readiness skills and obtain support for board screening, board interviews, and board placement.
“Janet Casey’s global success in marketing, advertising, employee retention, consumer privacy and security make her more than qualified to serve on a public board including governance, risk and management, and compensation,” described Michele Ashby, CEO, ACE LLC
Founded in 2003 by Casey, Marketing Doctor is a top media planning and media buying agency. They specialize in national and global marketing campaigns across industries, including e-commerce, finance, private equity, healthcare, government, and more, and currently have clients in 50 states and 6 countries.
With traditional and digital media attribution methods, Marketing Doctor is revolutionizing what it means to protect the return on clients’ ad spends by engaging data science in custom ways that each company can appreciate. Marketing Doctor regularly surpasses other agencies’ metrics by +50% to +400%.
For further information on the company or Janet Casey, please contact Dawn Heideman at Marketing Doctor, dawn@mymarketingdoctor.com, or 413-341-5513.
ABOUT MARKETING DOCTOR
Marketing Doctor, Inc. is a data-driven media planning and media buying agency in Northampton, MA known for industry-leading cost efficiencies including value-adds and granular targeting. Using their clients' goals and budgets, they develop and execute omnichannel media plans that exceed expectations and achieve record-breaking results on a national and global scale. High profile national awards acquired by Marketing Doctor include: Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America - 2019 (#2702), 2020 (#1452), 2021 (#1063); Ad Age, Best Places to Work – 2021, 2022. President and Founder Janet Casey has recently achieved Adweek’s Women Trailblazers (awarded to 35 in the USA) 2021, and the Enterprising Women of the Year – 2021, and has been recognized by Women Presidents Organization 2022, Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies#20 globally and 2022 Women 2 Watch, #9 fastest-growing WPO members from around the world. For more information, please visit mymarketingdoctor.com.
