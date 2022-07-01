MOBILE EDGE INTRODUCES NEW COMMUTER BACKPACK DESIGNED WITH STUDENTS, PROFESSIONALS, AND TRAVELERS IN MIND
A Commuter’s Dream: Lightweight, Versatile, and Ergonomic
The Commuter Backpack offers travelers the best of all worlds. It’s comfortable, lightweight, and ergonomic, plus it’s got plenty of storage for a variety of needs.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At just over two pounds, Mobile Edge’s new Commuter Backpack lets students, professionals, and day travelers carry their gear and personal items with comfort and ease. Lightweight and durable, commuters can move between destinations, confident their gear is protected and organized.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
“Customers told us they wanted a backpack they could take to the office or gym, or to school or to a coffee shop — something that was lightweight but versatile enough to carry a laptop, charger, tablet, and even a few personal items,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for California-based Mobile Edge. “Our new Commuter Backpack delivers on those expectations and more, and its arrival is just in time for the fourth of July and the summer travel season.”
Made of a scratch-resistant, non-abrasive Oxford fabric that is also water repellent, the Commuter’s sleek exterior gives it a universal appeal, making it equally at home in a business meeting or a classroom.
Its cool-mesh padded back panel and shoulder straps provide user comfort, even on long commutes, whether walking, biking, or traveling by bus, train, or plane. Lockable zippers offer anti-theft protection in public settings, while a reflective back panel provides high visibility for added safety.
Three compartments can hold up to a 15.6” laptop with extra space for clothes and travel accessories. Zippered pockets make ideal landing spots for notepads, pens, and miscellaneous items, while exterior pockets can hold water bottles and small umbrellas.
The Commuter even features an external USB port and charging cable for connecting devices to a mobile power bank inside. Commuters can just plug and charge, without needing to access the interior. Mobile Edge offers two mobile power banks ideal for the Commuter Backpack:
• For power-hungry laptops, the CORE Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger delivers 85 watts of power. This slim, mobile power bank features a standard AC outlet and USB ports and meets FAA carry-on requirements.
• For those with less-demanding power requirements, the airplane friendly 10,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank is ideal for charging tablets, smartphones, and smaller USB devices.
“The Commuter Backpack offers travelers the best of all worlds,” says June. “It’s comfortable, lightweight, and ergonomic, plus it’s got plenty of storage for a variety of needs. We’re hoping it becomes everyone’s new, favorite travel companion.”
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
