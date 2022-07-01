CORE GAMING PARTNERS WITH HYPERGEAR TO OFFER IMMERSIVE AUDIO AND VISUAL GAMING GEAR
Headphones, Webcams, and Gaming Kits for Discerning Gamers
YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Gaming is partnering with HyperGear to offer audio and visual tech designed to enhance the gaming and streaming experience of gamers.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming
“Working with HyperGear supports our mission of offering only top gaming gear that’s been vetted for quality, performance, and style,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “HyperGear offers a variety of top-notch wired and wireless headphones, plus webcams and other accessories that truly enrich the gaming experience.”
Based in Valencia, California, HyperGear specializes in youth-inspired lifestyle accessories, including iPhone and other smartphone accessories, plus a wide range of gaming gear. Through its online store, CORE Gaming offers more than a dozen of HyperGear’s most popular products for gamers, including earbuds and headphones, high-definition webcams, and their popular 4-in-1 gaming kits.
The HyperStream 1080p Webcam allows users to capture, create and stream ultra-crisp, smooth, high-definition video. Its 110° ultra-wide-angle lens lets users capture their entire gaming squad if they want. Truly plug and play, the webcam can be plugged into any USB port. There’s no need to install drivers, apps, or software. It’s also equipped with a noise reduction microphone, so voices come through clearly without unwanted noise.
HyperGear’s SoundRecon RGB LED Gaming Headset enhances gameplay with full-range stereo surround sound, long-wear comfortability, and dynamic RGB lighting. Using the 3.5mm jacks, gamers can enjoy multi-platform compatibility for easy transitioning between PC/Mac, console, or mobile devices. Custom-tuned 40mm neodymium drivers provide a phenomenally immersive sound experience that lets gamers become part of the game. This headset is perfect for in-game and online chat.
For gamers looking for the essentials they need to get started at a price point that won’t break the bank, HyperGear offers its popular “4-in-1 Gaming Kits” in Red Dragon & Crocodile styles. Each kit includes one full-sized RGB customizable backlit keyboard, an ergonomic 6-button RGB backlit scroll-wheel mouse, 40mm surround sound stereo headphones, and a large flexible gaming mousepad. Better yet – everything’s designed to work together right out of the box!
HyperGear’s CobraStrike True Wireless Gaming Earbuds offer pro-grade advantages in a pocket-sized form. Highlights include 3D positional sound, lagless low-latency synchronized audio, a background-filtering mic, and long-lasting battery life. These earbuds are perfect for playing mobile or for those who want to shed the bulk of headsets at their home base.
In celebration of its partnership with HyperGear and other leading manufacturers, such as Arozzi, PowerA, and Naztech, plus the upcoming 4th of July Holiday, visitors can use promo code GameOn at checkout to receive 20% off CORE Gaming products purchased through the CORE Gaming online store.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Viper, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
About HyperGear
Headquartered in Valencia, California, HyperGear specializes in fashionable lifestyle accessories. Rooted in authenticity and a distinctive youth-inspired design aesthetic, these accessories include high-end cell phone and smartphone accessories and gaming gear, such as wireless earbuds, wireless headphones, webcams, gaming keypads, Bluetooth speakers, portable chargers, and more. For additional information, visit their website at MyHyperGear.com.
