McCall & Help, Inc. Announce Merger

McCall & Help Logo

Inspiring Hope, Wellness & Healing Through a Continuum of Behavioral Health Services to Western CT Communities

Going forward as one united agency we will be able to better serve our clients in terms of clinical and geographical services and respond to the growing need for behavioral health care in the region.”
— Maria Coutant Skinner, LCSW, CEO

WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, McCall Center for Behavioral Health and Central Naugatuck Valley Help, Inc. announced their official merger. Affiliated since July 1, 2020, the merger is the culmination of years of discovery, review, and hard work by both organizations to ensure that people throughout western Connecticut have access to a robust continuum of behavioral health care. Maria Coutant Skinner, LCSW, will continue to the lead the merged entity in her role as CEO. McCall and Help, Inc. will continue to operate with their respective names until a new name is selected later this year.

“I am grateful to our board and staff members who have worked diligently over the past four years to make the merger possible,” said Maria Coutant Skinner, LCSW, CEO. “For over 50 years Help, Inc. and McCall have responded to the evolving needs of those we serve, providing our clients with individualized, evidence-based care that facilitates healing and the ability to sustain recovery. Going forward as one united agency we will be able to better serve our clients in terms of clinical and geographical services and respond to the growing need for behavioral health care in the region.”

The organization’s mission is to inspire hope and promotes wellness and healing through a continuum of behavioral health services-- prevention, treatment, recovery supports, and community engagement -- for individuals of all ages and families across western Connecticut. McCall and Help, Inc. will continue to be committed to the needs of the people they serve, providing a welcoming, inclusive environment while attending to the whole person, along with being a multi-cultural, anti-oppression presence inside and outside the organization.

“It is with great joy that the board of directors can announce the coming together of two wonderful organizations into a single merged entity. Not unlike any relationship where passion is strong there have been challenges. However, those challenges were met with our common belief in putting the clients we serve first. We the board are of one mind, one heart,” said Joe Stanley, Board Chair of Help, Inc. and McCall Board Member and Paul McLaughlin Jr. Board Chair of McCall and Help, Inc. Board Member.

Our Story: The Past, Present, & Future

About

McCall and Help, Inc. are a nonprofit organization which inspires hope and promotes wellness and healing through a continuum of behavioral health services -- prevention, treatment, recovery supports, and community engagement -- for individuals of all ages and families across western Connecticut.

