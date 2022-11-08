McCall to Hold Biggest Hiring Event of the Year

November 10th 2PM – 6PM in Waterbury

TORRINGTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The McCall Behavioral Health Network announced today they will hold an in-person hiring event on Thursday, November 10th in Waterbury. Candidates will be able to apply, interview, and be hired on the spot for a wide variety of positions and skill levels in Danbury, Torrington, and Waterbury.

The event will be held at the Dempsey Center located at 900 Watertown Avenue in Waterbury Connecticut from 2PM – 6PM. McCall offers candidates a wide range of benefits that includes competitive pay, retention bonuses, loan forgiveness, career advancement, paid time off, and more.

Available positions and locations:

• Employment Specialists (Torrington & Waterbury)

• Licensed Clinicians (Torrington, Danbury, & Waterbury)

• Licensed Clinical Program Directors (Torrington & Waterbury)

• LPN - part-time (Torrington)

• MHAT Program Coordinator (Torrington)

• Prevention Facilitator (TAPP) (Torrington)

• Recovery Support Professionals (Torrington & Waterbury)

• Residential Registered Nurse (Torrington & Waterbury)

“Human service professionals are in high demand and can be selective in their choice of employer,” said Maria Coutant Skinner, LCSW, President and CEO. “If you are considering a new opportunity, we invite you to stop in, meet our staff, and experience our organizations culture, one that gets recognized as a Top Workplace in Connecticut year after year. We would love to welcome you to our extraordinary team.”

Serving Western Connecticut for over 50 years, McCall’s diverse team is committed to helping individuals, families, and communities access resources, overcome adversity, build resilience, and achieve wellness.

If candidates cannot make the event or have questions, they should contact Danielle Brundage, HR Administrator, for more information at 203.756.8984.