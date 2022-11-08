McCall to Hold Biggest Hiring Event of the Year

November 10th 2PM – 6PM in Waterbury

If you are considering a new opportunity, stop by & experience our organizations culture, one that gets recognized as a Top Workplace year after year. We would love to welcome you to our team.”
— Maria Coutant Skinner, LCSW, CEO

TORRINGTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The McCall Behavioral Health Network announced today they will hold an in-person hiring event on Thursday, November 10th in Waterbury. Candidates will be able to apply, interview, and be hired on the spot for a wide variety of positions and skill levels in Danbury, Torrington, and Waterbury.

The event will be held at the Dempsey Center located at 900 Watertown Avenue in Waterbury Connecticut from 2PM – 6PM. McCall offers candidates a wide range of benefits that includes competitive pay, retention bonuses, loan forgiveness, career advancement, paid time off, and more.

Available positions and locations:
• Employment Specialists (Torrington & Waterbury)
• Licensed Clinicians (Torrington, Danbury, & Waterbury)
• Licensed Clinical Program Directors (Torrington & Waterbury)
• LPN - part-time (Torrington)
• MHAT Program Coordinator (Torrington)
• Prevention Facilitator (TAPP) (Torrington)
• Recovery Support Professionals (Torrington & Waterbury)
• Residential Registered Nurse (Torrington & Waterbury)

“Human service professionals are in high demand and can be selective in their choice of employer,” said Maria Coutant Skinner, LCSW, President and CEO. “If you are considering a new opportunity, we invite you to stop in, meet our staff, and experience our organizations culture, one that gets recognized as a Top Workplace in Connecticut year after year. We would love to welcome you to our extraordinary team.”

Serving Western Connecticut for over 50 years, McCall’s diverse team is committed to helping individuals, families, and communities access resources, overcome adversity, build resilience, and achieve wellness.

If candidates cannot make the event or have questions, they should contact Danielle Brundage, HR Administrator, for more information at 203.756.8984.

Marisa Mittelstaedt
McCall Behavioral Health Network
+1 860-496-2100
marisa.mittelstaedt@mccallbhn.org

You just read:

McCall to Hold Biggest Hiring Event of the Year

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marisa Mittelstaedt
McCall Behavioral Health Network
+1 860-496-2100 marisa.mittelstaedt@mccallbhn.org
Company/Organization
McCall Center for Behavioral Health
58 High Street
Torrington, Connecticut, 06790
United States
+1 860-496-2100
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Serving families and individuals of all ages across western Connecticut for 50+ years, McCall Behavioral Health Network is operating proof of the power of connection. We’re a diverse network of experienced, specialized, and highly trained behavioral healthcare professionals. Equally important, we’re passionate and compassionate people who are committed to helping individuals, families and communities access resources, overcome adversity, build resilience, and achieve wellness. A network that heals. A community who cares. That’s McCall Behavioral Health Network.

http://www.mccallbhn.org

More From This Author
McCall to Hold Biggest Hiring Event of the Year
McCall & Help, Inc. Announce Merger
“The Music is You, The Music of John Denver”
View All Stories From This Author