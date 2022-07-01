Providing accommodation for vulnerable Tasmanians in the North West

1 July 2022

Guy Barnett, Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing



The Tasmanian Government is committed to providing accommodation options to Tasmanians currently doing it tough.

While we continue with our plan to build 1,500 new homes by June 2023, and 10,000 new social and affordable homes by 2032, it’s important we support Tasmanians who are struggling to find shelter now, where we can.

Tasmanians living in the North West, like those in the South and North, are struggling with a tight rental market and increasing housing affordability issues, meaning demand for accommodation has risen. Finding suitable short-term accommodation for those in immediate need is also challenging, as our tourism industry returns and hotels and accommodation facilities book out.

The Tasmanian Government has taken this opportunity to work with Wellers Inn in relation to the short-term opportunity it provides to enable it to be used for short-term accommodation for those in need until November 2022, under the State Government’s existing brokered accommodation scheme.

Accommodation at Wellers will be allocated through existing systems provided by Housing Connect. This will ensure most accommodation is matched with need on an individual and appropriate basis.

Wellers will be offered to people in the North West needing temporary accommodation while long term, stable accommodation is secured. This provides options for people where shelters are not suitable or available and also provides more secure transitional accommodation, particularly for families and children. Depending on the family make up of those seeking accommodation, Wellers could provide support for up to 50 people each night.

We will now work closely with Wellers Inn to ensure the right services and supports are in place with the clear objective to have these services operational as soon as possible.

Care for COVID positive cases in the North-West will continue at the Community Case Management Facility at the Sunrise Hotel in Devonport.

