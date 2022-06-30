Watch for Workers When Planning Canada Day Weekend Travel

CANADA, June 30 - Released on June 30, 2022

While many residents will be getting set to hit up some of Saskatchewan's numerous lakes, rivers and parks for the Canada Day long weekend, the Government of Saskatchewan is reminding travellers to plan ahead.

"Our construction projects are designed to provide a safe and efficient road network for the people of our province, and this comes with some short-term inconveniences over the construction season," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "When travelling, you should always leave yourself some extra time and check the Highway Hotline when planning your route."

Motorists should obey signs, stay alert and slow to 60 km/h through the work zone. There may be cases in work zones when workers are not present that require you to slow down.

Highway construction projects near provincial parks include:

Highway 26 to Meadow Lake Provincial Park

Highway 38 to Greenwater Provincial Park

Highway 204 access to Battlefords Provincial Park

In addition to the access improvements, paving will occur on roadways within Battlefords and Meadow Lake Provincial Parks.

A sharp pavement drop-off or loose stones are examples of hazards that warrant a slower posted speed. It's important to remember hazards may be present in a work zone, even when workers are not. You can also report a highway work zone signing problem by calling 306-244-5535.

If you're planning to travel, check the Highway Hotline at saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline, which provides up-to-date information on construction, emergency road closures, the status of ferries, barges and other road activities. Information is also available by calling 511.

The Government of Saskatchewan is planning to improve more than 1,100 km of provincial highways this year, for a total of 3,500 km over the past three years. The government has set a 10-year Growth Plan target of improving 10,000 kilometres of highways.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $11.5 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 18,400 km of Saskatchewan highways.

-30-

