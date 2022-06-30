The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents,Between

Lawrence Carlino’s book Imparts the Importance andSignificance of the Little Things — A Thought-Provoking Book of Poetries Written Over the PastDecades

While it may seem small, the ripple effects of small things are extraordinary.” — — Matt Bevin

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are all the little things trifling? Just a speck of dust within the galaxy? Are they simply just insignificant? Lawrence Carlino’s Between can give you an inkling of what really matters and that everything we thought was the most important may not be one at all. Between is a stunning compilation of various poetries written over the past five decades.

In one’s brief lifetime, there are a handful of moments of clarity and epiphany that define human condition-at-once. These moments are sometimes considered as something only trivial against the backdrop of a vast and ancient universe, yet so important to some on a more personal and deeper level.

This thought-provoking book is perfect for wide-eyed curious-minded readers who have too much or too little time on their hands to ponder on even the smallest of things. These small things as we know of, be it a memory, experience, or happenings that may only a shrug-off situation to some might carry the biggest impact and life lessons that should remain with us for the years to come.

Between

Written by: Lawrence Carlino

