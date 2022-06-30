Senate President Pro Tem Announces PRC Nominating Committee Appointee.

Submit Release
Santa Fe, N.M. – Today, New Mexico Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) announced the appointment of Cydney Beadles as her pick to serve on the bipartisan committee tasked with selecting candidates to serve on the Public Regulation Commission.  

Ms. Beadles is a Senior Staff Attorney with Western Resource Advocates, a non-profit law and policy organization dedicated to restoring and protecting the natural environment. Before the WRA, she served in the legal division at the PRC concentrating in administrative law, primarily public utility regulation including energy, telecommunications, and natural resource matters.

“Appointing qualified members to this nominating committee is a critical first step in professionalizing the PRC, and I cannot think of anyone more qualified to do this job than Cydney Beadles,” said Senator Stewart. “She deals with the issues facing the PRC on a daily basis and knows just what kind of experience and expertise will be needed by members of the commission to help navigate our state through the transition to a clean energy future.”

The newly formed committee is tasked with nominating a minimum of five people and, based on this list, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will then select three to serve on the commission beginning in 2023. The appointees must also be confirmed by the state Senate. Commissioners will serve six-year terms and be limited to two terms.

In 2020, New Mexico voters chose to alter the structuring of the commission by changing it from five elected members to three members appointed by the governor.

