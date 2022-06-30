Vendor Outage Impacts District of Columbia Paid Family Leave System and Virtual One-Stop

The website to file Paid Family Leave claims and the Virtual One Stop is currently down. If you need to file an initial claim or weekly certification for Unemployment Insurance, visit the District of Columbia Unemployment Insurance Portal here. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please monitor does.dc.gov for additional updates.
