State Rep. James White Offers Opportunity for Students to Apply for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship

by: Rep. White, James
06/30/2022

(Austin, TX) - State Representative James White is now taking applications from Southeast Texas students who want to be selected as recipients of the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP). The purpose of the TASSP is to encourage students to become members of the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air National Guard, the Texas State Guard, the United States Coast Guard, or the United States Merchant Marine, or to become commissioned officers in any branch of the armed services.

Students who wish consideration must be enrolled in an institution of higher education directly from high school and meet two of the following four criteria at the time of application:
- Be on track to graduate (or have graduated high school) and complete the curriculum requirements of the Distinguished Level Achievement Plan or the International Baccalaureate Program (IB);
- Have a high school GPA of 3.0 or higher;
- Achieve a college readiness score on the SAT (1070) or ACT (23); and
- Be ranked in the top one-third of the prospective high school graduating class.

"It is an honor to be able to recommend outstanding Southeast Texas students who plan to be active in Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) programs for this scholarship opportunity," said Rep. White. “As a former officer in the army, I am glad to see these young men and women, who are interested in serving our country, seek out a quality college education.”

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board will open legislative member nominations for the TASSP scholarship on April 19th, 2022. We ask that those interested apply as soon as possible.

Additional information and applications for the TASSP can be found at www.hhloans.com. Students may send their applications to Saul.Mendoza@house.texas.gov before July 31st, 2022. If you have any questions, please contact State Representative James White's office at (512) 463-0490 or (409) 283-3700.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room 4N.5

P.O. Box 2910,

Austin, TX 78768

512-463-0490

512-463-9059 Fax

P.O. Box 395,

Woodville, TX 75979

205 N. Charlton Street

Woodville, Texas 75979

(409) 283-3700

(409) 283-3702 Fax

