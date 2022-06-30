The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, An American Dream

The Journey of An Orphaned Girl During the Irish Potato Famine in the 1840s

The book is a historical fiction story of unrivaled bravery shown by an Irish child named Rose O’Malley; orphaned by the infamous Irish potato famine in the 1840s.”
— Ray Banister

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Ray Banister will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled An American Dream. The book is a historical fiction story of unrivaled bravery shown by an Irish child named Rose O’Malley; orphaned by the infamous Irish potato famine in the 1840s. She came to America alone, on a disease-infested famine era of uncontested bigotry and legalized slavery and ultimately dedicated her life to eradicating injustice.

The famine went back to September 1845. Mostly healthy green leaves on potato plants suddenly turned black, curled, and then rotted. As fungal spores multiplied, cool breezes quickly spread that same unchecked blight to surrounding plants throughout all the
potato fields in Ireland. It was great devastation making the whole of Ireland into a horrifying tribulation. In the next few years, more than a million Irish men, women, and children would die from mass starvation or from infectious diseases resulting from that mysterious plague and the lack of government intervention.

“Excellent read! I thoroughly enjoyed this story. I felt transported to this time and really
connected to the characters. This is a must-read.” — Amazon Customer Review.

Ray Banister is a seventh-generation Irish-American who grew up in South Carolina, attended Clemson University before embarking on a 21-year career as a tool engineer, and then retired to start his own business manufacturing medical prostheses.

An American Dream
Written by: Ray Banister
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
email us here

You just read:

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, An American Dream

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
Company/Organization
Authors Press
1321 Buchanan Rd
Pittsburg,, California, 94565
United States
+1 925-255-0098
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. We offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards and beyond for our client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Authors Press Website

More From This Author
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents,Between
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Poison Factory
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, An American Dream
View All Stories From This Author