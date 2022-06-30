Statement on Service Outage for NCWorks.gov Website

North Carolina’s online jobs portal, NCWorks.gov, is currently offline due to a cyber incident on Sunday, June 26. The state’s vendor that built and manages the website’s technology platform, Geographic Solutions, Inc. (GSI), reports they are working around the clock to restore service as quickly as possible.

The NCWorks system program continues to serve job seekers and employers in-person through the statewide network of NCWorks Career Centers and by phone.

The Florida-based company informed the North Carolina Division of Workforce Solutions (DWS) that its initial assessment indicates no client data has been compromised, but the company has deployed a third-party forensics team to fully investigate the incident.

GSI provides its website technology to North Carolina and up to 40 other states and territories.

NCWorks.gov is a website platform used by North Carolina employers to post job opportunities, job seekers to apply for new jobs, and workforce system case managers to enroll individuals in one of several employment and training programs.

This temporary interruption does not affect North Carolina’s ability to pay unemployment insurance benefits nor effects any other state information technology system.

NCWorks.gov will be unavailable for the remainder of the week. Until the system is restored, job seekers and employers can call 1-855-NCWorks (855-629-6757) or visit their local NCWorks Career Center for assistance.